(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says senior bondholders
in The
Co-operative Bank (BB-/Rating Watch Evolving) have not had to
take any losses
under an alternative capital raising plan recently agreed by the
bank's owner,
the Co-operative Group. However, both the plan and operating
performance year to
date have raised uncertainty around the bank's strategy,
franchise and capital
buffer levels.
Under the new plan holders of subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt,
amounting to
around GBP930m, will convert their debt holdings into a 70%
equity stake in the
bank. This will reduce the bank's liabilities and restore
capital by the same
amount. The Co-operative Group will remain the single largest
shareholder with a
30% holding. There is also a possibility that an exchange offer
is made to
holders of the bank's upper Tier 2 and preference shares; the
potential loss
rate for these cannot be established until further details of
the plan are
announced.
The change in ownership is substantially different than
previously envisaged and
it may result in strategic changes that are difficult to predict
at this stage.
Fitch downgraded the bank's Issuer Default Rating to 'BB-' in
June 2013 to
reflect the EUR1.5bn additional capital requirements requested
by the UK
regulator to restore the bank to a stable position.
Higher-than-expected loan impairments, further write-downs of IT
systems and
additional conduct provisions announced since H113 may reduce
the capital
buffers raised under the alternative recapitalisation plan. In
its June 2013
rating action, Fitch referred to an upside to the rating based
on an expectation
that the bank would meet at least a 9% common equity Tier 1
ratio on a fully
loaded Basel III basis by end-2013 with further increases in
future years. Fitch
will look to review the likely capital buffers and resolve the
Rating Watch on
announcement of the details of the plan. A targeted deleveraging
plan could
mitigate some of the capital attrition, but strategy around this
is vague at
this stage.
Our June rating announcement also assumed that the bank would
stabilise its
franchise, with new management setting down a sustainable,
credible longer-term
strategic plan. Ownership changes announced this week create
further uncertainty
around these drivers. Although the Co-operative Group remains
the single largest
shareholder, having the majority of the bank owned by
institutional investors
may further damage its core retail franchise as an advertised
co-operatively-run
'ethical' bank. Underlying operating profitability is already
under pressure and
franchise erosion could push the bank into a structural
loss-making position
without a clear strategy to prevent this.
Contact:
Contact:
Denzil De Bie
Director
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Christopher Keeling
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1494
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.