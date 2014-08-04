(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 04 (Fitch) Gaming group Codere's interminable restructuring suggests that, without further reform, investors may eventually treat Spanish high yield bond issuers as they have the French and demand "Double LuxCo" structures. With no explicit "duty to creditors" for company directors under Spanish law, investors may demand that Spanish corporates issue from creditor-friendly Luxembourg-registered entities to avoid uncertain negotiating frameworks inherent in Spanish-registered issuing entities, Fitch Ratings says. Such a shift of issuer domicile would provide bond investors with greater confidence that they can bypass a debtor's Spanish-domiciled directors and enforce their claims directly under Luxembourg law while maintaining "going concern" enterprise value following a default. Codere highlights the failure of regulatory frameworks to keep pace with Spain's transition to capital market financing and corresponding material changes in a debtor's creditor mass. Specifically, legacy frameworks in Spain reflect longstanding assumptions that distressed companies have negotiated all potential remedies with their banks and therefore the company can be assumed to be insolvent. The Concurso framework allows creditors to seek recovery only through liquidation. Yet Codere generates substantial operating cash flows and has more recovery value as a going concern than can be obtained through liquidation. The company became distressed when it breached covenants and found co-ordinating remedies between diverse creditors with different motivations impossible. In 2013, a secondary market investor purchased distressed Codere loans at discounts from commercial banks and forced a repricing that tipped the company into default and triggered a payment to the same investor that had also purchased credit default swap protection. Neither creditors nor debtors can have confidence in their approach to resolving distressed credits if the incentives to game the frameworks outweigh the benefit of negotiating in good faith. In January 2014, Codere's directors filed a Pre-Concurso, which allowed standstill periods for the company to negotiate. Then a change in Spanish law in March 2014 allowed a majority of 80% of loan creditors to "cram-down" holdouts on material restructuring of a loan, which suggested momentum towards a consensual restructuring. But the creditors' steering committee lacked traditional enforcement remedies because the directors didn't have a "duty to creditors" and it was not possible to impose a debt-for-equity swap without shareholder consent. Facing demands from the company that minimised equity dilution for the controlling shareholder, the creditors' steering committee in turn threatened to force the company into liquidation, which represents value destruction for all. Positions have converged and eleven standstill periods later an announcement may be forthcoming on 6 August when the latest standstill expires. Eurotunnel shareholders received 13% recovery in its landmark "consensual restructuring", highlighting value lost to senior ranking creditors. Contacts Edward Eyerman Managing Director Leveraged Finance +44 20 3530 1359 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.