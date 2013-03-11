(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BOGOTA, March 11 (Fitch) The national ratings of Colombia's
financial
institutions are unaffected by the recent revision of the
country's sovereign
Outlook to Positive, according to Fitch Ratings. The ratings of
privately owned
banks in Colombia are not currently constrained by the country's
sovereign
rating, and therefore the recent sovereign action is neutral to
those ratings.
On March 6, 2013, Fitch affirmed Colombia's Sovereign Ratings
(Foreign Currency
Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-' and Local Currency Rating at
'BBB') and revised
the Rating Outlook on the country's long-term IDRs to Positive
from Stable. The
Outlook revision reflects Colombia's increased resilience due to
strengthening
external accounts and favorable government debt dynamics. (For
additional
details, see 'Fitch Revises Colombia's Rating Outlook to
Positive; Affirms
'BBB-' Foreign Currency IDR'.)
Fast credit expansion in 2010 and 2011 moderated in 2012 partly
due to policy
measures such as interest rate hikes and increased provisioning
requirements.
This reduced potential risks to macroeconomic and financial
stability. Moreover,
Colombian banks have posted solid profitability, asset quality
and liquidity
trends in the last three years. This provides additional
cushions to cover the
current economic slowdown, which now appears to be cyclical.
The ratings of Colombian's banks may be positively impacted in
the future if
such favorable conditions in the operating environment combine
with sustained
and robust financial results and capitalization trends.
Contact:
Andres Marquez
Director
+57-1-326-9999 Ext 1220
Fitch Ratings Colombia S.A. SCV
Calle 69A # 9 - 85
Bogota, Colombia
Sergio Ivan Pena
Director Asociado
+57-1-326-9999 Ext 1160
Bogota - Colombia
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
