NEW YORK/BOGOTA, September 04 (Fitch) Colombia's Ministry of
Finance earlier
this week released a framework for new bank capital securities
that will open
the door for local banks to issue new loss absorbing securities,
according to
Fitch Ratings. The Colombian Financial Superintendence still
needs to issue the
regulations for implementation and would need to review any new
issue request to
determine the classification of such securities as regulatory
capital. In
general, Fitch believes the new rules could lead to stronger
capitalization
levels among Colombian banks that choose to replace their Tier
II subordinated
debt, which is being phased out of Basel capital rules.
Until now, plain vanilla subordinated debt, such as the
securities issued both
locally and abroad by Bancolombia, Banco de Bogota, Banco
Davivienda and Banco
GNB Sudameris, among others, has been a standard form of
noncommon equity
issuance among Colombia's banks. Such securities have lower
marginal capacity to
provide cushion above the point of nonviability, which explains
why Fitch
ascribes no equity credit to such securities. Any higher loss
absorbing capacity
from newer securities, (such as noncumulative preferred issued
in other regions)
would benefit the overall capital structure of Colombian banks.
Fitch believes further strengthening of Colombian banks' capital
base is
warranted given future growth expectations and the risk of
internal capital
generation falling short of adequately supporting such growth.
Recognizing
capitalization concerns, the Colombian regulator has already
approved changes
that drive regulatory capital measures nearer to international
standards. Such
changes have included the exclusion of goodwill (generated since
August 2012)
from regulatory capital calculations and clearer guidelines on
regulatory
capital minimums for common equity, Tier I capital and
additional Tier I
capital. The decree issued by the finance ministry on Sept. 2
now provides
guidelines on higher loss-absorbing capital securities.
As of June 2014, about 20% of total regulatory capital (USD5
billion) included
legacy, plain vanilla subordinated debt, which in Fitch's view
are considered
'gone concern' securities and are not included as capital per
the agency's
criteria. Fitch expects those securities to be phased out over
the medium term.
As is the case in other regions, Fitch will review the final
conditions of each
future issuance to assess the equity credit of each security,
which will range
from 100% (the most equity like securities) to 0%, depending on
the terms of
each security and the capacity to provide going concern loss
absorption. In
Fitch's view, the fulfillment of the conditions presented in
this framework may
not be enough to achieve 100% equity credit for any given
security. The use of
additional buffers (higher triggers) and/or the ability of the
banks to
voluntarily defer coupons to preserve their capital are
conditions that would
enhance the equity credit of those securities.
Fitch will provide more information on the potential equity
credit of the
prospective securities and the possible rating of those
securities based on our
global criteria when the final regulations are in place. Basel
III-compliant
securities are typically "notched" down by two to five notches
from an anchor
rating, usually an issuer's Viability Rating, because Fitch
believes in most
cases sovereign support cannot be relied upon to extend to a
bank's junior debt.
Any new breed of securities would require the current investor
base, which holds
legacy subordinated debt to enhance their investment policies
and analysis tools
for investing in riskier securities. This may result in a mix of
domestic and
international issuances to obtain a broader international
investor base.
Currently within Latin America, only Mexican and Brazilian banks
operate under a
regulatory framework that allows the issuance of new Basel
III-complaint
securities. As of today, virtually all of these issuances have
been sold to
foreign investors. It is yet to be determined if local investors
will follow.
Contact:
Andres H. Marquez Mora
Director
Financial Institutions
+ 571-326-9999
Calle 69 A # 9 -85
Bogota, Colombia
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions, Fitch Wire
+1 212 908 0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
