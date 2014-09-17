(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, September 17 (Fitch) An acquisition of SABMiller would almost certainly lead to Anheuser-Busch InBev being downgraded, but the brewer would probably remain investment grade if the deal included significant equity funding and some divestments, Fitch Ratings says. A fully debt-funded transaction would lead to a sharp rise in leverage and a likely downgrade below investment grade. Media reports this week have reignited speculation about an ABI bid for SABMiller. We are not aware of any intended bid, but have performed a scenario analysis looking at the impact of different potential transaction structures (see "Scenario: Global Brewers - An ABI/SABMiller Combination", published last week, on www.fitchratings.com). We calculate that ABI's net debt/EBITDA leverage could rise to as much as 7.2x in a fully debt-funded transaction. But a deal 45% paid for in equity and including USD15bn of divestments would result in a more manageable increase to around 4.4x at closing, compared to 2.4x at YE13 proforma for the Oriental Breweries transaction. This would still be high for an investment-grade company, but the combined group's annual free cash flow of over USD5bn would enable it to reduce leverage to around 3.3x over two years, which would be in line with an investment-grade rating. A tie-up between ABI and SABMiller would create a global group with exposure to many high-growth and profitable markets, while the limited market overlap means few divestments would be needed. But a deal could amplify the mismatch between debt and cash flow in the group as a whole, which results from debt being mostly outside the core cash-generating subsidiary AmBev. The combined business would also have a relatively large currency mismatch between its debt and revenue. Over 60% of cash flow would be generated in Latin America, eastern Europe and Africa, while most debt will be in dollars or euros, especially after new debt is raised to fund the deal. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director Corporates +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia SpA Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Ching Mei Chia Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1068 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Disclosure Statement: The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Scenario: Global Brewers - An ABI/SABMiller Combinatihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.