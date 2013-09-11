(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/NEW YORK, September 11 (Fitch) Money market fund
(MMF) regulation
proposed by the European Commission on 4 September, if adopted,
would have
far-reaching implications for the EUR1trn MMF industry and cash
investors,
according to Fitch Ratings.
Certain aspects of the regulation should make MMFs less risky
through enhanced
liquidity and diversification, consistent with the practices
adopted by
conservative funds. As a way to mitigate the risk of investor
runs on MMF, the
EC also proposes a move to full variable-NAV (VNAV) on most
funds. The focus on
investor runs is understandable, given the maturity
transformation embedded in
MMFs and the high level of redemptions historically observed in
certain MMFs.
The proposal is part of a broader regulatory review of shadow
banking
activities. It will apply to all funds established, managed or
marketed in
Europe as MMFs and governed by the Collective Investment in
Transferable
Securities (UCITS) directive or Alternative Investment Fund
(AIFM) directive.
The proposal will have to be approved by the European Council
and Parliament,
which could be a protracted and uncertain process.
The proposed diversification and liquidity limits provide
additional safety to
European MMFs relative to existing guidelines and are also
consistent with
industry practice and MMF regulation in the US under Rule 2a-7.
Additionally,
the proposal restricts the use of leverage and derivatives,
requires that MMFs
put in place a robust process for stress testing and investor
base monitoring,
and places restrictions on eligible repo collateral.
A key element of the proposal disallows the use of amortised
cost valuation and
a constant NAV (CNAV) for MMFs, unless the fund establishes a 3%
cash capital
buffer available to absorb losses. While a 3% capital buffer
would provide a
material cushion against losses, it also imposes a significant
additional cost
to an MMF or its sponsor (estimated by Fitch at between 15 to
30bps per annum,
assuming the sponsor has the desire to fund such activities). As
a result, it is
likely to result in most MMFs adopting the VNAV framework
overall in a low rate
environment.
The move to full VNAV accounting is designed to reduce the
so-called 'first
mover' advantage of early redemptions that some believe creates
systemic risk.
Whether it would accomplish this goal or not continues to be
debated. It is
likely that pro-cyclicality caused by sudden, large-scale
redemption activity
will remain a risk. In front of a minor mark-to-market NAV
decline, investors
may conclude that a fund is experiencing difficulties and
pre-emptively sell,
forcing the fund to dispose of assets, which would lead to more
downward price
volatility.
In Fitch's view, redemption risk is influenced by parameters
other than
valuation. Fitch's research finds that excluding funds only
invested in
treasuries, French VNAV funds and euro-denominated CNAV were
confronted with
somewhat similar redemption pressure in 2008. Approximately 20%
of the 100
largest French MMFs suffered monthly outflows of more than 20%
of assets in
September or October 2008. In comparison, around 30% of
euro-denominated CNAV
funds suffered similar outflows.
It is possible that certain managers, particularly those that
benefit from a low
cost of capital, may decide to offer CNAV funds with the 3%
buffer in
combination with VNAV funds. These CNAV funds essentially would
be "bank-type"
products that are structurally safer - at a cost - and continue
to provide
diversification and liquidity.
A move to full VNAV may reduce the products' attractiveness for
a number of
investors and have implications for MMF operations (eg.pricing
or same day
liquidity) and the broader markets. The ultimate impact would
only be known over
time, should the proposal be adopted. Many larger investors in
Europe may
ultimately adapt to the new market paradigm, assuming it offers
the same
security, liquidity and transparency. With record cash to invest
and low demand
from banks for short-term wholesale deposits, larger investors
may have little
choice but to continue using MMFs, even under the new framework.
Moreover, the
acceptance of VNAV MMFs varies by country within Europe and as
many as a fifth
of MMF investors use both CNAV and VNAV according to Fitch's
European Treasurer
Survey 2013 (dated 26 February 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
By contrast, many less sophisticated and smaller CNAV investors
may determine
that the required changes to their internal processes are
disproportionately
expensive and abandon MMFs as a cash management tool. Fitch's
treasurer survey
shows that a move to VNAV would make the product less attractive
as it would
lose its simple tax and accounting treatment, and potentially
daily liquidity.
50% of CNAV investors interviewed by Fitch cite their simple tax
and accounting
treatment as a strength.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
