(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 28 (Fitch) Hartford Financial Services Group,
Inc. (HFSG)
announced this morning that it has reached a definitive
agreement to sell
Hartford Life Insurance K.K. (HLIKK) to a subsidiary of Orix
Corporation, a
publicly held international financial services organization
based in Tokyo,
Japan, for consideration of approximately $895 million. HLIKK
houses HFSG's
Japan annuity operations, the sale of which will, with the
exception of
reinsurance on approximately $1.1 billion of fixed payout
annuities written by
HLIKK, result in HFSG's exit from the Japan market.
Despite the GAAP loss incurred by HFSG on the sale, Fitch views
the elimination
of the company's exposure to the Japan variable annuity business
as a
considerable offsetting factor. The sale of this unit is in line
with
management's stated objective of refocusing HFSG on its ongoing
property
casualty, group benefits and mutual fund businesses.
HFSG estimates that the sale of HLIKK, which is expected to
close in July 2014,
will result in a GAAP loss of approximately $675 million and a
substantial
statutory capital benefit generated by the sales proceeds and a
release of
capital backing reserves reinsured by HFSG's U.S. life insurance
subsidiaries.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of HFSG and most of its operating
subsidiaries on
April 22, 2014. Concurrently, Fitch upgraded the Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company
(HLA) to 'A' from
'A-', and downgraded the IFS ratings of Hartford Life Insurance
Company (HLIC)
and Hartford Life and Annuity Insurance Company (HLAIC) to
'BBB+' from 'A-'.
HFSG's ratings have a Stable Outlook. All of these rating
actions incorporated
the potential for the sale of HFSG's Japan operations with terms
that did not
violate the rating sensitivities that Fitch cited in the
associated Rating
Action Commentary on April 22. Fitch views the terms of the
transaction
announced today to be within expectations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-31911
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Insurance Rating Methodology (Nov. 13, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
