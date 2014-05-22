(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says two distinct structures have emerged
for Basel III-compliant Tier 2 instruments, issued by New Zealand banks. Both
are structured with the aim of preventing the dilution of existing bank owners.
Most banks have either institutional owners or are mutuals.
Both structures are likely to be rated one notch below the banks' anchor rating
because full or part conversion to equity is the primary method of loss
absorption and are unlikely to trigger before the bank becomes non-viable. Fitch
expects equity conversion to be the primary method of loss absorption in most
New Zealand Basel-III instruments due to tax impacts on instruments with
write-off features. The existence of a legislated resolution regime in New
Zealand means sovereign support for banks in general and, in particular,
subordinated instruments are unlikely. As a result, the anchor rating for Basel
III capital instruments will typically be the banks' Viability Rating. Notching
from the Issuer Default Rating is possible when a bank is wholly-owned by
another financial institution such as the Australian owned subsidiary banks.
Examples of the structures are provided in two recent transactions. The first is
a NZD400m ASB Bank Limited (ASB; AA-/Stable/a) deal, issued directly to
investors in April 2014. The loss absorption feature requires conversion to
ordinary shares of ASB's parent - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA,
AA-/Stable/aa-), if either ASB or CBA were deemed non-viable by their respective
regulators - the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and the Australian
Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The notes would be written-off in full
if equity conversion was not possible, for example if conversion is prevented
due to legal issues.
The second structure was used in Kiwibank Limited (Kiwibank; AA/Stable/bbb)
NZD100m deal, launched in May 2014 and due to be issued in June 2014. In this
structure, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) owned by Kiwibank's parent - Kiwi
Group Holdings Limited, was set up to issue notes to the public, using the
proceeds to invest in Kiwibank's Basel-III Tier 2 instruments. Under this
structure only the Kiwibank instruments convert to ordinary equity in the bank
on a non-viability trigger event. The capital notes issued by the SPV do not
convert but become perpetual instruments and coupon payments become
non-cumulative which link to dividends (if any) paid on Kiwibank's ordinary
shares. This was Kiwibank's second deal. In December 2012 it issued New
Zealand's first Basel III-compliant Tier 2 instrument which had partial and full
write-off features for loss absorption.
Fitch expects the major New Zealand banks to use the ASB structure for future
Basel-III Tier 2 issuance as it allows the instrument to receive regulatory
capital recognition from both the New Zealand bank and its Australian parent.
Further issuance of these instruments is likely, as the major banks seek to
diversify their capital mix and/or bolster total capital ratios.
Smaller, domestically-owned financial institutions with unlisted parents are
likely to use the second structure, although it would require them to establish
holding company structures which could become costly. Fitch does not expect
smaller domestically-owned financial institutions to be frequent issuers of
Basel-III compliant instruments as their core capital ratios are generally
strong and current growth projections do not appear to put these ratios under
pressure.
More details on how Fitch assesses risks in bank subordinated and hybrid
securities are in "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, which can be found at www.fitchratings.com