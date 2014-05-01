(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 01 (Fitch) The commercial automobile insurance
segment of the U.S.
property/casualty insurance industry reported a third
consecutive year of
underwriting losses with a combined ratio of 106% for 2013
compared with 107%
for 2012, according to Fitch Ratings.
Results in this key segment are trending differently from other
lines. For
example, the property/casualty industry aggregate posted a
significant
underwriting gain for 2013, the market's best year since 2007.
Commercial auto underwriting losses are a function of multiple
years of
significant price deterioration prior to 2011, combined with an
erosion of
underwriting standards to retain business in the economic
downturn of 2008-2009.
Commercial auto policyholders continue to face pressure in the
current
slow-growth environment, which limits expansion in commercial
auto underwriting
exposures.
Additionally, recent increases in claims severity have sparked a
shift towards
loss reserve deficiencies. Incurred losses in accident years
2010-2012 have
developed unfavorably since inception for the industry in
commercial auto.
Further recognition of inadequate loss reserves is likely to
hinder near-term
earnings improvement in this segment.
Premium rate increases in commercial auto insurance have been
more muted versus
other underperforming market segments since the commercial lines
underwriting
cycle turned in second-half 2011. Signs that the momentum for
further price
hikes is waning reduce the likelihood that the commercial auto
line will quickly
revert to an underwriting profit position in 2014.
Despite poor industry performance in commercial auto, a number
of insurers
continue to report strong underwriting results in this line.
Among the leading
commercial auto insurance writers, Berkshire Hathaway Group,
Progressive Corp.
and Erie Indemnity Company were the most profitable in the
segment during
2009-2013.
For more information on this topic, please see our special
report, "Commercial
Auto Insurance Market Update: Underwriting Losses Accumulate,"
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1 312 368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1 312 606-2354
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Commercial Auto
Insurance Market
Update (Underwriting Losses Accumulate)
here
