SINGAPORE, August 03 (Fitch) The decision by the Monetary
Authority of Singapore
(MAS) to launch a commission-free life insurance sales programme
is credit
positive for the Singapore life insurance sector, says Fitch
Ratings. The
decision is likely to boost the overall penetration rate of the
life sector
while also prompting a re-evaluation of strategies on
distribution channels,
which may enhance productivity.
Beginning in 2015, Singaporean retail insurance companies will
be allowed to
sell term and whole life products directly to consumers without
the need for
commission-based insurance agents. The direct sales channel will
be restricted
to a maximum insured sum of SGD400,000 per person per insurer,
which includes a
sub-limit of SGD200,000 for whole life products.
The new regulation will increase the accessibility of life
insurance to low- and
middle-income segments by eliminating commission costs and
reducing the price of
direct-sale products. This in turn should boost the overall
penetration rate of
the life sector in Singapore, which trails that of other
high-income Asian
economies. Based on statistics from Swiss Re Sigma, life
premiums as a
percentage of GDP in Singapore amounted to just 4.4% in 2013 -
behind Taiwan
(14.5%), Hong Kong (11.7%), Japan (8.8%) and South Korea (7.5%).
Beyond the positive headline revenue impact, the new
direct-sales channel will
prompt Singapore life insurers to review their distribution
channel strategies.
This may prompt companies to refocus their clientele base and
shift the
agent-channel toward more complex products and larger assured
sums - and away
from segments which are likely to only utilise the
commission-free products.
All Singapore insurers will be required to sell commission-free
products, so
Fitch expects competition for these products to be intense. As
such, there could
be an impact on profitability associated with a drop in premium
rates. The
potential impact on profitability will vary from company to
company, and is
likely to depend on the extent to which individual insurers
choose to target a
build-out of market share in the new direct sales segment. It
is, however,
premature to assess this in full.
