Nov 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that it would likely downgrade Northern Ireland Electricity's (NIE) senior unsecured rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-' if the proposal included in the Provisional Determination published by the Competition Commission (CC) on 12 November 2013 materialised in the Final Determination (FD). NIE's senior unsecured rating has been on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) since 17 May 2012.

We expect a negative impact on NIE's credit profile, which is likely to lead to a weaker standalone credit profile for the company and hence a downgrade of its senior unsecured rating. This is because a weaker standalone credit profile would not allow the senior unsecured rating of NIE to exceed that of its parent company Electricity Supply Board (ESB; BBB+/Stable; senior unsecured BBB+), even though NIE's Issuer Default Rating may remain unchanged at 'BBB+' due to the parent's support.

The CC proposes significant changes to NIE's price control, including separate price controls for the company's transmission and distribution networks, a 50:50 cost risk sharing mechanism for capital and operational expenditure (capex and opex), allowances for direct operating costs based on a review of NIE's proposal and a benchmarking of indirect operating costs using GB Distribution network operators as comparators.

The CC also proposes a price control period of 5.5 years from 1 April 2012 to 30 September 2017 for which revenue allowances would be set. CC also proposes arrangements to return to either consumers or NIE any deficiencies arising from the differences in the CC's proposed revenue allowances for the period from 1 April 2012 to October 2014 and the tariffs that have already been set for that period.

Although the CC is proposing additional capex allowances, the significantly lower cost of capital of 4.1% proposed compared with the 4.6% proposed by UReg in the FD together with the lack of any incentive revenue available to NIE is expected to have a negative impact on the company's allowed revenues and consequently its cash flow generation ability.

We expect the reduction in cash flow generation, mainly driven by the lower regulatory allowed revenues proposed by the CC of GBP69m (6.4% lower than in UReg's FD), to negatively affect NIE's post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover ratio as calculated by Fitch and limiting the company's financial flexibility.

NIE's Long-term IDR and Stable Outlook reflect the company's ties to its ultimate parent ESB including full ownership, the fact that NIE's liquidity funding is provided by ESB and back-to-back interest rate swap arrangements entered into by the two companies in April 2011.

At this stage, we do not believe there will be a negative impact on ESB's ratings as a result of NIE's provisional determination given that NIE's contribution to ESB's EBITDA is around 15%. We expect to resolve the RWN on NIE's senior unsecured rating once the final determination is published by the CC and the company provides us with their business plans including detailed forecasts and dividend policy. The RWN reflects the pending Transmission and Distribution Price Controls 2013-2017 (RP5) for NIE that could lead to a weaker standalone credit profile for the company and hence a downgrade of its senior unsecured rating.

The CC's provisional determination is open to consultation until 29 November 2013. The CC is expected to send the final determination to UReg by February 2014, although the maximum statutory deadline was extended until April 2014.