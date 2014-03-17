(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says in a new report that competition in the Swiss insurance industry remains high, as Switzerland is a mature market with significantly higher insurance penetration than most other European countries. Potential for top-line growth is therefore limited. "While competition is high, the market is concentrated and market participants are highly disciplined," says Stephan Kalb, Senior Director in Fitch's insurance team. "Companies focus on underwriting performance and unlike other countries, do not engage in undercutting each other's prices. This behaviour is supported by the stability of the Swiss economy and the predictability of financial and economic developments."

The low interest rate environment represents more of a challenge for the Swiss insurance sector than for European peers, given that interest rates are even lower in Switzerland than in the eurozone. However, insurance companies in Switzerland are also better adapted to low interest rates, given that Swiss interest rates have historically tended to be among the lowest in Europe. Companies have therefore developed a culture of relying less on investment income and focusing on underwriting results.

The property/casualty sector in Switzerland remains highly profitable, particularly on the technical side, and constitutes the backbone of the earnings stability of the Swiss primary insurance industry. Insurers show high underwriting discipline, and combined ratios have remained at excellent levels for several years. Fitch expects the non-life sector to maintain its high level of profitability in 2014.

Overall, the Swiss insurance sector appears adequately capitalised, although there is currently some pressure on life insurance. Both Solvency I capital ratios and the results of the Swiss Solvency Test (SST) were at comfortable levels in 2012, and Fitch expects similar results for 2013. As a result of the introduction of the SST in 2006, Swiss insurers' risk profiles had been improved before the sector was challenged by the financial market crisis in 2008.

