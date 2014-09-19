(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Telecoms Dashboard 2H14 here MOSCOW, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says competition in the Russian mobile telecom market is set to intensify following the completion of Tele2 Russia's and Rostelecom's mobile assets merger into T2R. In a new report, Fitch says that while a price war is unlikely, the three national incumbents - MTS, Vimpelcom and Megafon - will see an erosion of their market share, following T2R's expansion into new regions as well as a rollout of 3G/4G data services for existing customers. Pressures on average revenue per user are also possible. The report, '2H14 Russian Telecoms Dashboard', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. The Telecoms Dashboard is published semi-annually. Contact: Slava Bunkov Associate Director +7 495 956 9931 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.