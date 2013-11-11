(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed a peer review of six rated Alternative Asset Managers (AAMs) and related entities in concert with the publication of an industry report, titled 'U.S. Alternative Asset Managers: An Industry Update', which is now available on Fitch's website. Based on this review, Fitch has affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of The Blackstone Group L.P. (Blackstone) at 'A+', various subsidiaries of The Carlyle Group L.P. at 'A-', Fortress Investment Group LLC (Fortress) at 'BBB', KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) at 'A', KKR Financial Holdings LLC (KFN) at 'BBB', and Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (Oaktree) at 'A'. A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for all AAMs is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmations for the group reflect relative stability in terms of core operating fundamentals, given the locked-in nature of a large portion of fee revenue. While fund realization activity has increased significantly over the past 12-24 months, managers have been able to replace capital, and therefore fees, with follow-on funds and expansion into other product categories through step-out strategies and/or acquisitions. The variable cost structure of the AAMs has also contributed to steady cash flows through cycles, but fee-related earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (FEBITDA) margins have trended down in recent years, given lower fee rates on new product categories and because the cost of doing business has risen with increased regulation and administrative costs associated with operating as public companies. Still, Fitch believes margins are beginning to stabilize to some extent. Blackstone has the strongest FEBITDA margin of the peer group, at 41.1% on a trailing 12 month (TTM) basis through Sept. 30, 2013, driven largely by the scale and diversity of each of its product categories. KKR and Oaktree's margins are also strong at 37.8% and 36.1%, respectively. Oaktree's should be the most consistent over time, in Fitch's opinion, given the stability in management fee rates and the absence of more volatile revenue streams, like transaction and monitoring fees. Issuer liquidity has generally improved year over year as the strong exit environment has yielded meaningful realized incentive income and co-investment returns. Still, a large portion of this cash earnings stream is being distributed to shareholders. Blackstone, KKR, and Oaktree return a meaningful portion of realized cash earnings on a quarterly basis, while Carlyle has guided to a year-end true-up based on performance during the year. Fortress, to date, has maintained a flat per share dividend, although they have indicated that they could consider an additional distribution at year-end. While payout ratios are meaningful, most firms have cash and liquid securities in excess of long-term debt. At Sept. 30, 2013, Carlyle was the only AAM not to be in a negative net debt position. The firm has generated $448 million of realized performance fees and investment income, net of compensation, over the TTM period, which if retained, would serve to enhance Carlyle's liquidity profile and operating flexibility. Larger cash resources could be used by Carlyle to repay outstanding term loans and to fund future acquisitions and co-investment commitments, including recent requirements in Europe to retain a 5% vertical or horizontal interest in all sponsored CLOs. Given the vintages of Carlyle's current balance sheet co-investments, Fitch believes it will be some time before realizations of older investments will be able to fund the majority of new fund commitments. Average leverage levels for the group, as measured by debt divided by FEBITDA, held firm in 2013, but range from zero for Fortress to 4.27x for Carlyle, on a TTM basis ending Sept. 30, 2013. Carlyle accessed the unsecured markets twice in 2013, raising $900 million to refinance credit facility borrowings, which had been used to fund acquisitions and balance sheet co-investments. Carlyle's leverage ratios are also affected by weaker FEBITDA margins, given the firm's higher cost structure. Fitch expects Carlyle's leverage ratio to decline in 2014 as recent fundraising translates into higher management fees and fundraising costs decline as several buyout funds approach final closings. Still, Carlyle has meaningful earn-out provisions to fund in the coming years associated with their acquisitions in the hedge fund and energy space, which could offset some of the expected leverage improvement should the firm fund the obligations with incremental borrowings. As a result, Fitch believes leverage will remain above the peer-average longer term, which is a rating constraint. Helping to offset Carlyle's higher leverage, on a relative basis, is the firm's product and fund diversity, its track record of generating significant incentive income during strong realization cycles, and the expectation for incremental FEBITDA from recent acquisitions. KKR's leverage is also currently above average, at 2.9x on a TTM basis through Sept. 30, 2013. The firm issued $500 million of 30-year notes in February 2013 and proceeds from the issuance are currently being held largely in cash. Fitch expects the funds will be deployed into opportunities to add to FEBITDA, like the recently announced acquisition of Avoca Capital, and for balance sheet investments that will generate a recurring yield. Fitch believes KKR's leverage will migrate toward its longer-term average of 2.0x-2.5x over time, while its significant cash position serves as a mitigant in the interim. Fortress' leverage was zero at Sept. 30, 2013, but Fitch expects the firm will continue to borrow opportunistically. The firm's funding profile remains fully secured, with a $150 million revolver, but longer-term Fitch believes the firm may seek to access the public unsecured markets. While core issuer fundamentals remain solid, AAMs have a significant amount of capital to invest at a time when credit markets are frothy and valuations are high. Uncalled capital aggregated $134.8 billion for rated issuers at Sept. 30, 2013; up 20.6% from a year ago. Therefore, there is more capital chasing fewer deals, which could lead to significant fund underperformance if competition bids prices up further. Outsized vintage concentration could potentially exacerbate this issue. While most of the large managers have operated through a variety of market cycles, and have demonstrated investment restraint, pressure for returns from limited partners is higher than ever, given the length of time that interest rates have been at low absolute levels. The ratings of KFN are supported by its inherent linkage and strong relationship with the parent of its investment manager, KKR, which has demonstrated implicit and explicit support of the company in recent years. Implicit support is evidenced by KFN's use of the KKR brand, while explicit support is evidenced by KKR having backstopped an equity underwriting for KFN, having provided it with a liquidity facility, and having waived a portion of management fees owed during the crisis. Fitch's calculation of KFN's leverage, which treats trust preferred securities as debt and affords 50% equity credit to the perpetual preferred stock, has declined over time with an increase in the equity base and the conversion of outstanding convertible notes. Total debt-to-equity, which includes non-recourse debt of CLO vehicles and a natural resources facility, amounted to 2.6x at Sept. 30, 2013; down from a peak of 13.57x at the end of 2008. Total recourse holding company debt amounted to 0.36x at the end of 3Q'13; down from 1.29x at the end of 2008. Fitch expects holding company leverage to remain within management's targeted range of 0.5x-1.0x, which is deemed appropriate given the risk profile of the firm. The Stable Rating Outlooks for the group reflect Fitch's belief that issuer fundamentals will remain strong in 2014, given the locked-in nature of the majority of the fee stream. Nevertheless, some AAMs may experience a dip in management fees should legacy fund distributions exceed new capital put to work. Still, the scale and diversity of rated issuers and the highly variable cost structure would be expected to mute this impact to some extent. Additionally, the strong exit environment is expected to yield solid incentive income generation in 2014, which could augment operating cash flows, if necessary. The Outlooks also incorporate the expectation that AAMs will produce consistent investment performance to support future fundraising and fee-earning assets under management (FAUM) expansion, operate with relatively low leverage, and retain a solid liquidity profile in order to cover operating expenses and meet co-investment commitments to funds. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch believes positive rating momentum for Blackstone, KKR, and Oaktree is limited, given their current rating levels and the nature and risk profile of the business, including the impact that key-man events and/or reputational damage can have on the franchise and future fundraising prospects. For Carlyle, positive rating momentum is viewed as limited over the near term, but over the longer term could be driven by reductions in leverage to levels that are more in line with peer averages and improvements in balance sheet liquidity which provide the firm with more operating flexibility as it relates to growth and expansion opportunities. For Fortress, positive rating momentum could result from growth in FAUM that produces more reliable fee streams, improved core operating consistency, and additional funding flexibility, as demonstrated by access to the unsecured debt markets. Individual negative rating actions could be driven by material changes in operating strategy or leverage tolerance resulting from changes in senior management or declines in investment performance which adversely impact the business franchise, meaningful FAUM and margin contraction which impairs FEBITDA, reduced product line diversity, sustained increases in leverage above Fitch's investment grade tolerance, and/or impairment of the liquidity profile as it relates to operating needs, debt maturities, and co-investment commitments. For Carlyle, ratings will be particularly sensitive to the company balancing currently high leverage levels against the need to fund earn-out provisions, CLO risk retention, potential acquisitions and other business activities. Increased debt levels to fund such activities will be evaluated relative to the incremental FEBITDA generated as well as the term and repayment plans with respect to any such debt issuance. In addition, excessive distributions which impair the firm's liquidity position and its ability to fund earn-out obligations and co-investment commitments could also have negative rating implications. Legislative risk and/or prolonged market disruptions that impact the ability to fundraise or arrange attractive exit opportunities could yield negative rating momentum for the industry overall. For KFN, positive rating momentum could develop from declines in leverage, improved funding flexibility, and stronger liquidity. Conversely, an increase in leverage above management's articulated target, deterioration in asset quality, weaker core earnings performance, outsized portfolio losses, declines in liquidity, and/or a change in Fitch's view of the relationship between KFN and KKR could yield negative rating actions. Fitch has affirmed the following with a Stable Outlook: The Blackstone Group L.P. Blackstone Holdings I, II, III, and IV L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'A+; -- Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Blackstone Holdings Finance Co. L.L.C. -- Long-term IDR at 'A+; -- Short-term IDR at 'F1'; -- Unsecured debt at 'A+'. Carlyle Holdings I, II, and III L.P. TC Group LLC -- Long-term IDR at 'A-'. Carlyle Investment Management LLC TC Group Investment Holdings LP TC Group Cayman Investment Holdings LP TC Group Cayman LP -- Long-term IDR at 'A-'; -- Unsecured debt at 'A-'. Carlyle Holdings Finance L.L.C. -- Unsecured debt at 'A-'. Carlyle Holdings II Finance L.L.C. -- Unsecured debt at 'A-'. Fortress Investment Group LLC Fortress Operating Entity L.P. Principal Holdings I L.P. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; -- Short-term IDR at 'F2'. FIG LLC -- Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; -- Short-term IDR at 'F2'; -- Secured debt at at 'BBB'. KKR & Co. L.P. KKR Management Holdings L.P. KKR Fund Holdings L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'A'. KKR Group Finance Co. LLC -- Long-term IDR at 'A'; -- Unsecured debt at 'A'. KKR Group Finance Co. II LLC -- Long-term IDR at 'A'; -- Unsecured debt at 'A'. KKR Financial Holdings LLC -- Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; -- Unsecured debt at 'BBB'; -- Preferred stock at 'BB+'. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC Oaktree Capital Group Holdings, L.P. Oaktree Capital I, L.P. Oaktree Capital II, L.P. Oaktree AIF Investments, L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'A'. Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'A'; -- Unsecured debt at 'A'. In addition, Fitch has published the following rating: The Carlyle Group L.P. -- Long-term IDR at 'A-'. Fitch has published the long-term IDR on The Carlyle Group L.P., which is a guarantor on the firm's unsecured debt. As such, its ratings reflect the same key rating drivers as described above, including operating fundamentals, financial profile, management and business franchise. Fitch has assigned the following ratings: Carlyle Holdings Finance L.L.C. -- Long-term IDR 'A-'. Carlyle Holdings II Finance L.L.C. -- Long-term IDR 'A-'. Carlyle Holdings Finance L.L.C. and Carlyle Holdings II Finance L.L.C. are issuers of the firm's public unsecured debt. As such, their ratings reflect the same key rating drivers as described above, including operating fundamentals, financial profile, management and business franchise. Contact: Primary Analyst - Blackstone, Carlyle, KKR, KFN, and Oaktree Secondary Analyst - Fortress Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9121 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Primary Analyst - Fortress Secondary Analyst - KKR and KFN Mohak Rao Director +1-212-908-0559 Secondary Analyst - Blackstone, Carlyle, and Oaktree Nathan Flanders Managing Director 212-908-0827 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: -- 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (August 2012); -- 'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (December 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.