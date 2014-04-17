(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed its peer
review of two
rated commercial fleet lessors, resulting in affirmations of its
long-term and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). The Rating Outlook
for both issuers
is Stable.
Fitch has affirmed LeasePlan Corporation N.V.'s (LeasePlan)
long-term and
short-term IDRs at 'A-/F2'.
Fitch has also affirmed Wheels, Inc.'s (Wheels) long-term and
short-term IDRs at
'A/F1'.
Company-specific rating rationales are described below, and a
full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this release.
Fitch's outlook for commercial fleet lessors remains Stable.
Operating
performance is sensitive to overall economic conditions, and
will continue to be
driven by customer demand for vehicles. Fitch views key
profitability drivers in
the near-to-medium term will continue to be ancillary revenue
growth and product
penetration rate. Recent portfolio growth has reflected a
continued shift by
companies opting to outsource its fleet management to third
parties due to
required technology investments, rising vehicle maintenance
costs, fuel prices
and regulations. Fitch believes earnings generation in the
medium-to-longer term
will continue to be driven by the lessor's franchise and market
strength and its
ability to win and retain clients, as well as its ability to
generate
incremental revenues through ancillary product offerings and
service.
Commercial fleet lessors continue to benefit from strong used
vehicle price,
which helps to mitigate residual value (RV) exposure on
closed-end leases.
However, used vehicle prices have moderated from historical
highs experienced
over the last several years due to increased vehicle production
rates and
greater retail lease penetration boosting supply. Fitch believes
these levels
will continue to exhibit strength in 2014, but begin to
normalize into 2015.
Fitch notes that Wheels has minimal RV exposure, as its
portfolio is almost
entirely comprised of open-end leases, which effectively
transfers RV risk to
the lessee.
Asset quality is expected to remain solid given the diversity
and strength of
the underlying customer profile for commercial fleet lessors. In
addition, the
essential business use of the vehicle fleet means that customers
will continue
to make timely payments under its leases, even in times of
stress. Should a
customer default on its lease obligation, lessors can recover
and dispose of its
assets quickly to maximize asset values and to minimize the loss
severity.
Historically, losses have been minimal and vehicles have
generally been disposed
of at gains.
Liquidity levels are expected to remain strong for commercial
fleet lessors
given their level of operating cash flow generation and/or
consistent capital
markets access. Refinancing risk is carefully managed through a
matched funding
profile, but funding is generally fairly diversified across
different sources,
which helps provide some stability in times of market or
industry stress.
Capital levels are expected to remain relatively consistent, and
Fitch expects
cash flow and balance sheet leverage to remain stable or improve
modestly as
earnings growth will potentially offset additional funding needs
for additional
capital spending.
LeasePlan Corporation N.V.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
LeasePlan's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by the
bank's intrinsic
creditworthiness and are therefore equalised with its VR.
LeasePlan's VR reflects its global market-leading vehicle
leasing franchise,
resilient business model, prudent liquidity and strong risk
management and a
solid capital. Being the largest fleet and vehicle management
company in the
world, the group holds top market positions in most of the
countries it operates
in. This geographic diversification offsets LeasePlan's monoline
business mix
and enables the group's performance to be less susceptible to
economic downturn
in a certain market. Moreover, its large leasing-related
products offering (such
as insurance, fleet management and maintenance) has also
strengthened the
group's global franchise and they provide it with diversified
income sources,
compared to other commercial leasing companies. LeasePlan
reported solid
performance in 2013, supported by solid flow of recurring
earnings, the recovery
in second-hand car market and the benefits of RV risk mitigation
measures.
Refinancing risk of the group is cautiously managed through a
matched funding
profile, relatively large amount of cash (representing around 5%
of total assets
at end-2013, compared to the average 2% of its peers at
end-1H13), and committed
contingent liquidity lines amounted to EUR2.6 billion at
end-2013. Being
licenced as a bank has enabled LeasePlan to achieve a more
diversified funding
profile than peers through the gathering of retail savings in
the Netherlands
(30% of funding mix at end-2013). Reliance on wholesale funding
remains but
LeasePlan has maintained good access to the unsecured debt
capital and interbank
markets. In addition, LeasePlan's banking licence also offers
potential access
to central bank refinancing operations, which is beneficial to
its liquidity.
LeasePlan is regulated by the Dutch banking regulator and hence
must abide by
minimal regulatory requirements. Reported capital ratios are
strong (17% of Tier
1 capital ratio at end-2013), but LeasePlan's leverage is higher
than leasing
peers. LeasePlan has a relatively large exposure to RV risk
(EUR8.1 billion at
end-2013) due to its large proportion of operating leases in its
portfolio
(around 80% of total lease contracts at end-2013). While RV risk
cannot be
entirely eliminated, as it depends on external factors outside
of the group's
control (such as second-hand car prices), an efficient and
pro-active risk
management has allowed it to remain well under control. The
group continued to
demonstrated efforts to increase its RV risk mitigants, such as
charging clients
for unfair wear and tear, mileage deviations from contract and
recalculation of
RVs in case of usage outside contract parameters.
Asset quality of the group has proved adequate to date. The
group's leasing
portfolio is well diversified by geography, client profile is
also well
diversified by industry and has moderate concentration (top 20
leasing
counterparties represented 14% of leasing portfolio at
end-2013).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Negative rating pressure on LeasePlan's IDRs, VR and senior debt
ratings would
arise from sustained and material pressure on its earnings and
risk profile,
most likely due to a deep and prolonged depressed second-hand
car market or/and
a vast fundamental deterioration of the creditworthiness of its
corporate client
book. Any perceived set back in LeasePlan's cautious approach to
liquidity
management, although unexpected, would also cause downward
pressure on its
ratings.
Upward pressure is limited given the company's monoline business
strategy, the
cyclicality inherent in the commercial fleet leasing business,
and reliance on
wholesale funding although the latter has been reduced with the
growth of retail
savings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - SUPPORT RATING
LeasePlan's Support Rating indicates Fitch's view that
institutional support
from its shareholders, if ever required, may be possible but
cannot be relied
upon in its ratings. Fitch currently does not envisage any
changes to LeasePlan
Support Rating given the current shareholder structure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - STATE GUARANTEED DEBT
LeasePlan's state-guaranteed debt securities (maturing in May
2014) are rated
'AAA', reflecting the Dutch sovereign guarantee and the rating
assigned to them
is therefore sensitive to any changes in the Netherlands' rating
('AAA'/Outlook
Negative).
Wheels, Inc.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs
Wheels' IDRs and commercial paper ratings are supported by the
strength of its
franchise as a leading provider of fleet leasing and management
services in
North America, as well as its solid portfolio performance and
consistent
operating cash flow generation over time. The ratings also
factor the inherent
cyclicality in the commercial fleet leasing business, reliance
on predominantly
secured funding, and compared to other finance and leasing
companies, Wheels has
modestly higher balance sheet leverage. In Fitch's view,
Wheels' ratings are
differentiated from its peers due to the predominately open-end
lease portfolio,
which shifts RV risk to the lessee and minimizes loss severity
in the event of
customer bankruptcy.
Operating performance has remained stable for full-year 2013 and
during the
first quarter of 2014 (1Q'14). Earnings were modestly lower in
2013 but were the
company's second highest record year. Fitch expects
profitability to remain
stable in the near term as Wheels increases product penetration
to existing
clients and continues to sign new clients and add vehicle
backlog.
Historically, asset quality has been excellent and Wheels has
not experienced a
significant loss during its 75 year operating history. The
overall portfolio is
well diversified by customer and good credit quality. The top 10
clients have an
average credit rating of 'A-'. Some industry concentrations
exist however this
is largely mitigated by the strong underlying credit quality
within these
concentrations. In addition, the open-end lease structure and
essential
business use of the vehicles leased by Wheels' customers also
helps to mitigate
the probability and severity of lessee default under the leases.
As a result,
net losses have been minimal over time. Given Wheels' historical
loss
experience, Fitch believes current credit reserves, are more
than adequate and
appropriate.
Wheels' liquidity is solid given its core operating cash flow
generation, which
has been consistent over various economic and capital market
cycles. While
operating cash flow is generally redeployed to purchase
additional fleet assets,
Fitch believes Wheels has the flexibility to minimize its
capital expenditures
and redirect cash flows toward debt reduction, if necessary,
should another
market stress event occurs.
The company's funding profile is predominately secured, which
has helped to
achieve match-funding from a rate, spread and duration
perspective, but remains
a rating constraint in Fitch's view. Generally, Fitch believes
the company's
funding flexibility is somewhat limited due to the lack of
unsecured financing
in the debt mix and having access to the public equity markets.
However, Fitch
acknowledges Wheels' funding is well diversified across its
various sources, and
the company has maintained solid access to funding throughout
various economic
downturns and disruptions to the capital markets. In addition,
the company has a
substantial pool of unencumbered assets, which could provide
additional
financial flexibility in times of market stress.
Overall, Fitch views Wheels' leverage, on a balance sheet basis,
as modestly
higher than other leasing companies but remains consistent with
other 'A' rated
peers. Leverage, on a total debt to equity basis, has averaged
around 7x over
the last several years and consistent with management's
intention to manage its
balance sheet responsibly. From a cash flow perspective, on the
basis of total
debt to EBITDA, leverage has remained relatively stable at
around 2x as of 1Q14.
Fitch believes that Wheels' minimal loss experience and the
open-end lease
structure helps to offset the modestly higher balance sheet
leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs
Fitch believes Wheels' ratings are likely capped in the 'A'
category given the
company's monoline business strategy, secured funding profile
and sensitivity to
general economic conditions. Upward rating movement within the
'A' category
could potentially be driven by Wheels maintaining its
competitive position,
continuing to generate consistent operating profitability,
operating with
appropriate liquidity and funding levels.
Conversely, negative rating actions would be driven by
significant client
departures, which would negatively impact overall lease revenues
that could
ultimately hurt cash flow generation. Loss of competitive
position, material
increases in losses from client bankruptcies, and/or substantial
increase in
leverage from current levels could also put negative pressure on
Wheels'
ratings.
LeasePlan is the largest vehicle leasing and fleet management
company in the
world. It has a global franchise with operations in 32
countries across Europe,
North and South America and the Asia-Pacific region. The group
has a top-three
position in most markets where it operates. LeasePlan's fleet
totalled 1.4
million vehicles at end-2013.
Based in Des Plaines, Illinois, Wheels is one of the largest
vehicle leasing and
fleet management companies in North America. Wheels is a
private company and
100% owned by Frank Consolidated Enterprises. As of the end of
1Q'14, the
company had approaching 300,000 vehicles under management.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
LeasePlan Corporation N.V.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'a-';
--Support rating at '5';
--Guaranteed notes at 'AAA';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-/F2';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Wheels, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact
Primary Analyst - LeasePlan
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+331 4429 91 26
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst - LeasePlan
Eris Huang
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1493
Primary Analyst - Wheels
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst - Wheels
Brendan Sheehy
Director
+1-212-908-9138
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Global Financial Institutions Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014);
--Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria (Dec. 11, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.