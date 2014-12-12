(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Japanese Life Insurance here TOKYO/SINGAPORE, December 11 (Fitch) A combination of growing currency and asset/liability management (ALM) risks amid over-concentration of assets and insufficient global business diversification, has contributed to Fitch Rating's decision to revise our rating outlook on Japanese life insurers to negative from stable, and the sector outlook to stable from positive. The rating outlook is likely to remain negative through 2015, constrained by Fitch's rating and macroeconomic outlook on Japan. Japanese life insurers have been steadily increasing their holdings of foreign bonds amid the aggressive quantitative and qualitative easing (QQE) policies by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), and Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2015. As domestic bond (JGB) yields have been pushed to multi-decade lows on the back of QQE, the life insurance sector has increased its asset allocation to foreign securities to 24% at end-September 2014 from 19% at end-March 2012. The accumulation of higher-yielding foreign bonds alongside steady depreciation of the Japanese yen has been positive for profitability - rising investment income has been the main driver of life insurers' recent earnings growth. Fitch expects profitability to remain solid in 2015 due to continued improvement in investment income. The shift in asset allocation away from domestic securities has also helped to reduce (albeit slowly) the sector's over-concentration in JGBs. Yet Fitch sees currency and asset/liability management (ALM) risks emerging over the medium term despite these recent positive effects. The agency estimates that there is already, on average, a five-year duration gap between assets and liabilities in the portfolios of traditional life insurers. This has narrowed in recent years, while the pace of reduction is likely to slow as JGB yields remain very low and as insurers continue to target the growth of foreign bond assets. Furthermore, even though life insurers have been expanding their foreign holdings, the concentration of assets in JGBs remains high at 36%, according to the latest data for end-September 2014. As such, the ratings of Japan's life insurers will remain linked to the Japanese sovereign's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating. In addition to portfolio diversification, Fitch expects the ongoing overseas business diversification to remain in 2015, especially in the Asia-Pacific region and in developed markets such as the US. Expanding revenue sources away from Japan, with its ageing population and shrinking labour force, is positive for long-term sustainability. However, as this trend continues, integration risks could increase as new overseas subsidiaries make an increasingly large contribution to overall revenues. For more details on our outlook for the Japanese life insurance sector, see "2015 Outlook: Japanese Life Insurance", published 12 December 2014 at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Teruki Morinaga Director Insurance +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-Ku Tokyo, 102-0083 Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.