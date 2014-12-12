(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Japanese Life
Insurance
here
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, December 11 (Fitch) A combination of growing
currency and
asset/liability management (ALM) risks amid over-concentration
of assets and
insufficient global business diversification, has contributed to
Fitch Rating's
decision to revise our rating outlook on Japanese life insurers
to negative from
stable, and the sector outlook to stable from positive. The
rating outlook is
likely to remain negative through 2015, constrained by Fitch's
rating and
macroeconomic outlook on Japan.
Japanese life insurers have been steadily increasing their
holdings of foreign
bonds amid the aggressive quantitative and qualitative easing
(QQE) policies by
the Bank of Japan (BoJ), and Fitch expects this trend to
continue in 2015. As
domestic bond (JGB) yields have been pushed to multi-decade lows
on the back of
QQE, the life insurance sector has increased its asset
allocation to foreign
securities to 24% at end-September 2014 from 19% at end-March
2012.
The accumulation of higher-yielding foreign bonds alongside
steady depreciation
of the Japanese yen has been positive for profitability - rising
investment
income has been the main driver of life insurers' recent
earnings growth. Fitch
expects profitability to remain solid in 2015 due to continued
improvement in
investment income. The shift in asset allocation away from
domestic securities
has also helped to reduce (albeit slowly) the sector's
over-concentration in
JGBs.
Yet Fitch sees currency and asset/liability management (ALM)
risks emerging over
the medium term despite these recent positive effects. The
agency estimates that
there is already, on average, a five-year duration gap between
assets and
liabilities in the portfolios of traditional life insurers. This
has narrowed in
recent years, while the pace of reduction is likely to slow as
JGB yields remain
very low and as insurers continue to target the growth of
foreign bond assets.
Furthermore, even though life insurers have been expanding their
foreign
holdings, the concentration of assets in JGBs remains high at
36%, according to
the latest data for end-September 2014. As such, the ratings of
Japan's life
insurers will remain linked to the Japanese sovereign's
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating.
In addition to portfolio diversification, Fitch expects the
ongoing overseas
business diversification to remain in 2015, especially in the
Asia-Pacific
region and in developed markets such as the US. Expanding
revenue sources away
from Japan, with its ageing population and shrinking labour
force, is positive
for long-term sustainability. However, as this trend continues,
integration
risks could increase as new overseas subsidiaries make an
increasingly large
contribution to overall revenues.
For more details on our outlook for the Japanese life insurance
sector, see
"2015 Outlook: Japanese Life Insurance", published 12 December
2014 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Teruki Morinaga
Director
Insurance
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-Ku
Tokyo, 102-0083
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email:
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
