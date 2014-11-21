(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
confirmed the
Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings on Bank of Communications Co.,
Ltd. Hong Kong
Branch's (BOCOM HK Branch) USD7bn euro medium-term note (EMTN)
programme at 'A'
and 'F1' respectively.
Based on the information provided to Fitch, the amendments to
certain terms of
the EMTN programme will not result in a withdrawal or downgrade
on the ratings
previously assigned. The amendments include an increase in
programme size from
USD3bn to USD7bn, and the addition of other branches of BOCOM
outside Mainland
China as programme issuers. Fitch believes the amendments do not
represent
material changes that will affect the credit ratings of the
programme.
The ratings confirmed by Fitch are based on the documents and
information
provided to us by the issuer and are subject to receipt of final
closing
documents. Senior notes under the EMTN programme will represent
direct,
unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the
bank. However,
Fitch reserves the right to not rate certain instruments issued
under the
programme, such as dual-currency notes and market-linked
instruments.
Notes issued under the programme will be issued from the
branches of BOCOM
(including BOCOM HK Branch). The notes may be issued in any
currency or of any
tenor. The proceeds of notes issued will be used for overall
working capital and
general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Issuance under the EMTN programme represents obligations of
BOCOM. The
programme's ratings reflect the ratings that are expected to be
assigned to
senior notes issued under the programme, and are in line with
BOCOM's Long-Term
and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A' and 'F1'
respectively. The
bank's IDRs are in turn based on an extremely high probability
of support, if
required, from the Chinese government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to the programme's rating will be directly
correlated to changes in
BOCOM's IDRs, which in turn will reflect any shift in the
perceived willingness
or ability of China's government to support BOCOM in a full and
timely manner.
The other ratings of BOCOM are unaffected by this action, and
are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F1'
Support Rating: '1'
Support Rating Floor: 'A'
Viability Rating: 'bb-'
