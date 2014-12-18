(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed the
rating on Rizal
Commercial Banking Corp.'s (RCBC) USD1bn medium-term note (MTN)
programme at
senior unsecured 'BB'. The rating confirmation follows a
periodic update of the
programme, including the most recent reviews of business and
industry
developments as well as the Philippine-based bank's financial
statements. Fitch
had affirmed the programme rating on 25 July 2014.
Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that the notes issued
in the future
under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the
rating assigned to a
specific issue under the programme will have the same rating as
the programme
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior unsecured programme rating is on par with RCBC's 'BB'
Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the senior notes
constitute direct,
unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the bank, and
rank equally
with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in RCBC's IDR will have an impact on the programme
rating. However,
this prospect is remote considering its Stable Outlook.
For more details on RCBC's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms Four
Philippines Banks; Withdraws UnionBank Ratings ", dated 25 July
2014, and RCBC's
Ratings Navigator, dated 31 July 2014 available at
www.fitchratings.com.
RCBC's other ratings are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable
- Viability Rating 'bb'
- Support Rating '3'
- Support Rating Floor 'BB-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
+65 6796 7220
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 1
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. - Ratings Navigator
here
