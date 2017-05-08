(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 08 (Fitch) Since becoming the sole provider of Fitch Fundamental Financial Data, the Fitch Connect platform has gained traction with counterparty risk managers and is now used by six of seven of Europe's largest banks. Launched in 2016 with 60 users, Fitch Connect now boasts more than 3,000 users across its platform of Desktop, Excel Add-in, APIs, and data feeds. "Counterparty credit risk managers want solutions to help them assess risk and monitor their exposures and Fitch Connect combines the critical inputs risk managers need in one powerful platform," said Brian Filanowski, Global Head of Product, Fitch Solutions. "It is the only place to access Fitch's industry-leading data on worldwide bank fundamentals. With new enhancements to Fitch Connect, credit risk managers can now directly integrate data from our platform into their own Excel spreadsheets and workflows." Fitch Connect combines Fitch Fundamental Data, ratings and research into one solution to meet the needs of counterparty risk managers. Formerly available from BvD BankScope for the last 15 years, Fitch Fundamentals is Fitch Solution's financial core data set, providing accurate and timely financials on: --30,000 private and public banks --610 non-bank financial institutions --11,600 insurers, brokers and syndicates --2,200 corporates --Economic and 3-year forecast data on 110 sovereigns "Since the 2016 launch of Fitch Connect we knew our platform needed to be the exclusive channel for our Fitch Fundamental financial data so counterparty risk managers can seamlessly and efficiently incorporate the data into their own processes," added Filanowski. A director of banking at a European investment and accounting firm noted that, "Fitch Connect is very easy to use and that all Fitch content links together so well within one platform." In addition, a credit risk manager at a U.S. based asset manager commented that the platform offers, "Intuitive navigation to locate ratings, research articles and financial data to help with their credit risk process." About Us Fitch Solutions is a world-leading provider of credit intelligence and the primary distributor of Fitch Ratings content. Today, 90% of the world's leading financial institutions, multinational companies, governmental bodies, and consulting firms based in more than 118 countries depend on Fitch content to inform their business decisions. Fitch Solutions is part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group is majority-owned by Hearst. Contact: Brian Filanowski, Global Head of Product + 1 212 908 0768 Fitch Solutions 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com