(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Consolidation in the container shipping
segment via
alliances or mergers is likely to accelerate due to persistent
overcapacity and
freight rates pressure, Fitch Ratings says. Recent developments,
including the
proposed merger of Hapag-Lloyd and CSAV, US regulatory approval
of the P3
Network, and the expansion of the CKYH alliance to include
Evergreen will all
add to the pressure on smaller operators to consolidate.
Despite overcapacity, around 80% of the new-build orders at
end-2013 were for
larger vessels, which are estimated to be up to 25% more cost
efficient.
However, mega ships are largely limited to Asia-Europe trading
lanes. Demand
growth in these lanes was soft in 2013 and likely improvement
from 2014 may be
insufficient to absorb the new capacity of mega ships scheduled
for delivery
within the next two to three years. In addition, their full cost
efficiency can
only be reached if utilisation rates are high.
This situation prompted the world's three largest container
liners - Maersk
Line, CMA CGM and MSC to establish the P3 Network, which is due
to start
operations in mid-2014 and has paved the way for expansion or
creation of other
alliances. In our view the tie-up of liners into alliances will
intensify
competition and put further pressure on smaller, less
financially stable
independent companies.
We believe the formation of alliances has been largely driven by
the continuing
tonnage oversupply and we do not expect them to address the
fundamental
supply-demand imbalance. The alliances are expected to drive
cost efficiencies
through lower slot costs, maximising capacity utilisation and
network coverage
optimisation. However, they are unlikely to materially curb
overcapacity while
the container shipping sector remains highly fragmented and
companies continue
to order new vessels.
We expect cost-cutting to remain key to the financial
performance of container
shipping companies in 2014. Rigorous cost containment helped by
lower fuel
prices were the main factors contributing to some improvement of
the financial
profiles of Maersk Line and Hapag-Lloyd in 2013, as average
freight rates were
down compared with 2012.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
