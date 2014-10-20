(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that despite
strong growth seen
over the last five years in assets under management (AUM) in
Europe, the outlook
is marred by the threat of deflation in the eurozone and by
potentially slower
growth in the of core institutional investors.
We estimate that the total AUM in the European asset management
(AM) industry
reached EUR17.8trn in 1H14, driven by inflows and performance in
approximately
equal measure. Compared with end-2013 our 1H14 estimate
represents a 6%
increase. If the current trend is sustained then full year asset
growth in 2014
could exceed the growth in 2013 and the constant annual growth
rate over the
last five years: 9% in both cases.
Fitch's base-case macroeconomic forecast is for the eurozone
recovery to
gradually strengthen and to avoid deflation, supporting the
industry. However,
other outcomes are possible and risks are skewed to the
downside. Deflation
would likely be negative for the industry both in terms of asset
prices (and
hence, performance) and, potentially, outflows.
Continued AUM growth may be stymied by the asset base of core
institutional
investors - pension funds and insurers - in the industry. Growth
of AUM from
these investors has lagged that of the European AM industry
overall. Pension
funds and insurers account for around half of the industry's
total AUM.
Furthermore, inflows to European mutual funds from non-domestic
investors have
slowed, stabilising at around one quarter of total mutual fund
AUM. As
competition intensifies new money entering the industry may be
increasingly
"hot" and subject to rapid withdrawal.
We believe solutions capabilities will be a key competitive
differentiator for
AMs. However, competition in this segment will be intense as
asset managers
strengthen or acquire solutions capabilities and increasingly
compete against
institutional investors' direct investment teams. In a
potentially tougher
operating environment it will also be important for AMs to
maintain low leverage
to protect their creditworthiness
Contacts:
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Erwin van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
