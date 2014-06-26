(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, June 26 (Fitch) The Bulgarian National Bank's
placing of
Corporate Commercial Bank (CorpBank) under conservatorship will
test its bank
rescue and resolution framework, Fitch Ratings says. But
CorpBank's problems are
idiosyncratic and any contagion to the largely foreign-owned
banking sector will
probably be limited. The rescue is therefore likely to be
neutral for Bulgarian
bank ratings (we do not rate CorpBank).
The size of a capital gap, if any, and the extent to which
shareholders or the
state would cover it is unclear as it is being assessed by new
management
appointed by the BNB. If a recapitalisation involves state aid,
under European
Commission rules shareholders and subordinated debt holders
could suffer losses
before public money is injected. CorpBank had around BGL200m
(EUR102m)
subordinated debt at end-1Q14. But exceptions to state aid rules
are possible
where financial stability is at risk or the capital need from
the state is
relatively small. The authorities' actions have so far focused
on maintaining
sector stability and preserving depositors, which means bail-in
of senior
bondholders appears unlikely at present.
Most Bulgarian banks we rate are foreign owned, so their ratings
are driven by
parent support. If the CorpBank rescue is influenced by the
spirit of the Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive and brings in a bail-in tool
ahead of the 2016
deadline, we would consider accelerating our revision of Support
Rating Floors
for Bulgarian banks where we factor in sovereign support.
The Bulgarian Deposit Insurance Fund would be involved in
rescuing the ailing
bank, but so too could Bulgarian Development Bank (BDB),
according to the BNB.
BDB's 'BBB-'/Stable rating is aligned with the sovereign,
reflecting our view
that the bank's high capitalisation makes it highly unlikely to
require a
capital injection from its owner that would prompt a problematic
state aid
inquiry. The owners would also have significant flexibility to
act
pre-emptively. However, involvement in the rescue of CorpBank
could increase
BDB's scope for commercial activities and may prompt a review of
our support
rating path for it.
The deposit outflow problems at CorpBank are isolated, according
to the BNB, and
we do not believe developments regarding it would materially
disrupt funding and
liquidity for other Bulgarian banks. Their reliance on foreign
funding has
reduced in recent years. That remaining is mainly from parent
institutions and
is gradually being replaced by domestic deposits, which are
already the main
funding source, underpinning liquidity.
The BNB's policy response was in part to avert speculation about
the stability
of its currency board arrangement. We do not believe the
arrangement to be under
threat as the BNB maintains sufficient foreign exchange reserves
to support it,
at around 3x the monetary base (M0).
The problems at CorpBank also highlight concentration and
corporate governance
risks - quite common features among domestically owned banks
across CEE.
According to media reports, deposit withdrawals from CorpBank
were significant
within just a few days, indicating concentrations.
The BNB placed CorpBank under conservatorship on 22 June at the
bank's request
because of insufficient liquidity. It said external auditors
will review the
balance sheet in the next 10 days and all necessary actions will
be taken by 20
July.
Contact:
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+48 22 338 6292
Matteo Napolitano
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1189
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
