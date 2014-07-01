(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 01 (Fitch) Several recent events point to greater
corporate
acceptance of the virtual currency Bitcoin as a payment
mechanism, according to
Fitch Ratings.
DISH Network on May 29 said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of
customer
payment beginning in the third quarter of this year. Expedia
said in June that
it would begin accepting Bitcoin as payment for hotel
reservations, while
online retailer Newegg just announced that it would accept
Bitcoin as well.
In mid-June, Apple made virtual currency app Coin Pocket
available for download
in its App Store. Coin Pocket is a Bitcoin wallet app that can
be used to send
and receive bitcoins. As was widely reported, Apple recently
added a rule to its
App Store guidelines stating "apps may facilitate transmission
of approved
virtual currencies provided that they do so in compliance with
all state and
federal laws for the territories in which the app functions."
Companies like DISH, Expedia, and Newegg generate meaningful
revenue and an
increase in payment for products and services via Bitcoin could
boost the
payment system. However, as we've stated previously, Bitcoin is
still small
relative to both major payment processors and global currencies
despite
increases in its acceptance as a payment system.
Bitcoin's price and transaction volume have climbed since
mid-May, reversing
downward trends earlier in the year. The price of Bitcoin rose
from $489 on May
21 to $639 on June 30. As a result of this price increase, the
average daily
transaction volume rose from $47 million per day in May to $61
million per day
in June, despite a decline in the average number of daily
transactions.
For additional information on this topic, please see our report
titled, "Sizing
Up Bitcoin - Volume Rises with Price in June," available at
www.thewhyforum.com.
Contact:
Robert Grossman
Managing Director
Macro Credit Research
+1-212-908-0535
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
FitchWire
+1 212 908-9123
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.