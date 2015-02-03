(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 03 (Fitch) The sudden resignation
of Mao Xiaofeng,
President of China MinSheng Bank, and the investigation into
Bank of Beijing's
board director Lu Hai Jun, should not have an effect on these
banks' Support or
Viability Ratings (VRs), says Fitch Ratings. However, these
events underscore
broader issues of governance, management and political risks
facing China's
banks.
Mao's departure from MinSheng, which was announced on 31
January, coincides with
local and international media reports that he is the subject of
an investigation
by the Communist Party's Commission for Discipline Inspection.
This was followed
by an announcement by Bank of Beijing on 2 February that Lu was
under
investigation for party "disciplinary violations". There have
been other
resignations of senior executives at Chinese property and
industrial firms which
have also been linked in the media to anti-graft investigations.
The direct impact of these management departures on the
operations of MinSheng
and Bank of Beijing is likely to be limited. In China, company
presidents and
chairmen can often wield considerable influence, but Fitch
believes that
MinSheng's strategy is unlikely to change much in the wake of
Mao's exit. In the
case of Bank of Beijing, Lu is unlikely to have had a
significant influence on
the bank's operation - he sits on the board as the
representative of one of the
bank's shareholders, Beijing Energy Investment Holding Co.
However, these events at MinSheng and Bank of Beijing could be a
precursor to a
wider investigation into corporate management. If so, as far as
the financial
sector is concerned, it has the potential to enhance
transparency and improve
governance standards in the long run - which would be credit
positive.
Fitch's ratings for China's banks already reflect a degree of
risk related to
weak corporate governance. Management effectiveness across the
system has, up to
now, been somewhat offset by business practices common among
many banks. With
some exceptions, there are no meaningful differences in Chinese
banks'
operations and aspirations, including a focus on strong growth,
developing risk
management practices and the potential for authorities to
influence credit
decisions. A lack of transparency combined with nascent
regulatory and legal
systems, act as a sector-wide constraint on VRs. This is
especially the case
owing to the ongoing rapid growth in off-balance sheet activity,
where non-loan
credit now comprises more than one-third of total financial
sector credit.
Fitch's VRs for China's banks range from 'bb' to 'b'.
An increasingly challenging operating environment further
underscores the need
to enhance governance and transparency. A broader macroeconomic
slowdown and
moderating credit growth are likely to lead to continued
asset-quality
deterioration in the next few years. This will place pressure on
capital at
Chinese banks - especially the mid-tier banks - as this comes at
a time when
profitability is weakening and regulators are instituting
requirements for
higher capital buffers.
Contacts:
Grace Wu
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9919
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
