Nov 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The credit and sector outlook for U.S. banks is stable for 2014, with broad economic issues dominating bank performance combined with ongoing regulatory uncertainties, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch believes that banks will need continued improvement in cost structures in 2014, with high costs partially associated with unresolved issues from the financial crisis and increased regulatory costs. Banks have been focused on expense control given the weak economic recovery. Efficiency ratios remain persistently high, despite widespread formal cost cutting programs already underway.

The rapid increase in interest rates during 2Q'13 demonstrated that the low rate environment is not likely to be indefinite. Most banks in Fitch's portfolio are 'asset sensitive' and should benefit from rising rates. Any uplift that banks receive will depend on the steepness of the yield curve and whether short-term rates will rise.

Commercial and industrial (C&I) lending remains on the rise, driven by a combination of ongoing competitive pricing pressures and some relaxation of lending standards. Fitch believes this could lead to asset quality erosion for C&I loans, particularly if interest rates climb.

Litigation risk remains a factor for banks in 2014, despite numerous legal and regulatory settlements thus far in 2013. Fitch notes that litigation has not been a ratings drive for most banks, although more aggressive investigations and/or large, unexpected fines could affect ratings in the future.

Global banks are actively preparing for compliance with Basel III capital and liquidity rules. Fitch considers most U.S. banks to be well positioned to meet the Basel III risk-based capital standards ahead of the phase - in 2014 - 15. The full '2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks - Now for the Hard Part' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'

