Jan 22 Fitch downgraded the outlook on Costa
Rica's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default
ratings (IDR) to negative from stable, citing deteriorating
financial conditions.
The ratings agency blamed the country's financial health on
the lower absorption capacity of the domestic public sector
investor base and rising pressure on international interest
rates.
Fitch affirmed the country's foreign and local currency
bonds at BB+ and short-term foreign currency IDR at B.
"As with various unsuccessful attempts over the last decade,
congressional gridlock and adverse court rulings could delay,
dilute or block fiscal reform," the ratings agency said.
Fitch said Costa Rica's bureaucratic red tape, weak
competition in the energy and financial services markets and
long-standing infrastructure bottlenecks constrain its growth
prospects.
