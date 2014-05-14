(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for the analysis
of counterparty risks in structured finance (SF) transactions and covered bond
(CVB) programmes. The criteria are largely unchanged from the previous report
and no rating changes are expected to result from the update. The agency has
maintained its expectations for the timing of remedial actions. The criteria for
the collateralisation of derivative counterparty obligations has been expanded
to include certain sovereign bonds rated at least 'A' and 'F1'.
In order to delink SF and CVB ratings from the risk of the counterparty, Fitch
expects counterparties to be obligated to implement remedial actions on a timely
basis upon becoming ineligible. Specifically where collateralisation is a
feasible mitigant then action is expected within 14 calendar days, or for other
remedial actions within 30 calendar days. The 30 calendar day remedial timing
has been a feature of Fitch's counterparty criteria since 2004.
In the past year, Fitch has observed an increased number of structural proposals
seeking to accommodate longer remedial periods (e.g. 31 calendar days or 30
working days). Fitch believes that such structural proposals are motivated
primarily by the advent of the Basel III liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) that
will require counterparties to hold liquid assets to cover for certain potential
outflows (including those in relation to remedial actions) that may occur within
30 calendar days of a three-notch downgrade.
One line of argument presented by counterparties in support of extended remedial
timing is that actual remedial actions often take longer than 30 calendar days.
Fitch acknowledges that remedial actions may take longer to implement in
practice, depending on factors including the amount of upfront preparation
completed by the counterparty and the volume of counterparty replacement
activity being undertaken at a particular point in time. However, Fitch does not
consider it appropriate to amend its criteria expectations such that
counterparty remedial obligations are placed beyond the 30 calendar day scope of
the LCR.
Further, Fitch is of the opinion that the provisions of the LCR reinforce a key
assumption of the counterparty criteria. Namely, that upon becoming ineligible,
counterparties will have the financial ability to take remedial action. Where
structural proposals are not consistent with Fitch's expectations the agency
will continue to analyse these in accordance with the "Non-Compliance with
Criteria" section of the criteria report.
In this criteria update, Fitch has expanded the range of eligible collateral for
derivative counterparty obligations to include eurozone and Japanese sovereign
bonds with a minimum rating of 'A' and 'F1'. Previously sovereign bonds were
expected to have a minimum rating of 'AA-' and 'F1+'. The 'A' and 'F1' rating
threshold is consistent with that applied to other counterparty exposures while
the market value risk of sovereign bonds is addressed via the application of
advance rates specified in the derivative addendum. Advance rates for 'AA-' and
'F1+' sovereign bonds have been updated with minor changes to reflect updated
market data.
Other than the above change, there are no other material changes and the
criteria update is not expected to impact any structured finance or covered bond
ratings.
The criteria report "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds" replaces the report of the same name dated 13 May 2013.
The criteria report "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds: Derivative Addendum" replaces the report of the same name dated 13 May
2013.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds
