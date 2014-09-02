(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch said today that
Country Garden
Holdings Co. Ltd.'s (Country Garden; BB+/Stable) 1H14 financial
results show
that the company's efforts to improve its credit profile are
paying off. The
company further diversified its business with the number of
projects rising to
209 at end-1H14 from 171 as at end-2013, and the addition of 15
new cities.
Country Garden has also sought to keep a stable financial
profile with a
proposed HKD3.1bn rights issue announced on 27 August 2014. The
company's
leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, would have
been 43% at
end-1H14 if the rights issue had been included, unchanged from
the end-2013
level.
A key factor Fitch will evaluate when considering positive
action on Country
Garden's ratings is the company's progress on efforts to become
a nationwide
homebuilder. Since 2010, the company has focused on expanding
beyond its
traditional stronghold in Guangdong province. The proportion of
contracted sales
from this province fell to 30% in 1H14 from 44% in 2013 and over
60% before
2013. Only 14% of the new land acquired in 1H14, by gross floor
area, was in
Guangdong province.
However, Fitch notes that Country Garden is still in the process
of establishing
leading positions in the new markets it has entered since 2010.
Out of the 22
provinces and municipalities it operated in in 1H14, four
generated over CNY5bn
of sales. This is an improvement over the full-year 2013 when
only Guangdong
province generated more than CNY10bn of sales, a level Fitch
considers a leading
homebuilder would achieve within a province. But it will have to
move beyond
provinces in southern and eastern China and have a range of
provinces that
generate over CNY10bn in sales on a sustainable basis to be
considered a
nationwide player. This could happen in two years if the company
continues on
its current trajectory.
Fitch also notes that Country Garden has successfully
transitioned to building
high-rise homes from its traditional strength in landed housing
projects. The
company's sales turnover, measured by the ratio of contracted
sales to gross
debt, was 1.9x (annualized) in 1H14, the same as at end-2013,
with almost three
quarters of its 1H14 contracted sales came from high-rise
buildings. This was
likely because the company stuck to its core strength of selling
to wealthy
individuals and upgraders. One third of its 1H14 sales came from
large units-
either high-rise apartments of over 140 sqm or landed homes.
Only 16% of its
residential properties sold in 1H14 were below 90 sqm, the
segment that
first-time homebuyers gravitate towards.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for Country
Garden, please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch
Rates Country Garden
'BB+'; Outlook Stable ", dated 4 May 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
