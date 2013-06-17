(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
access to
covered bond markets is a mild credit positive for Australian
and New Zealand
banks, allowing access to new investors, a longer issuance
duration and a
diversification of funding tools. This is important given banks
in both systems
retain a reliance on wholesale funding, particularly from
offshore sources.
Key to the benefit for each bank is the capacity they maintain
for issuance
within covered bond limits. To date, major Australian and New
Zealand banks have
each used about a third of their available capacity, with the
exception of Bank
of New Zealand ('AA-'/Stable), which has used about 70%.
Australian authorities
limit cover pools to 8% of a bank's domestic assets, while in
New Zealand the
limit is 10% of total assets. However, the effective limit for
actual issuance
is lower due to overcollateralisation.
Also of importance, particularly from a liquidity standpoint, is
that covered
bonds typically have longer durations than senior unsecured
funding, which
assists in the transition to Basel III liquidity requirements.
The weighted
average remaining term to maturity of covered bonds issued by
major Australian
banks is five to eight years, above the three to four year
weighted average for
total long-term wholesale funding portfolios.
Fitch believes that it is unlikely there will be many further
issuers to emerge
from the markets, given the limits on covered bond issuance in
both Australia
and New Zealand. The balance sheets of most banks would be too
small to support
multiple issues, resulting in maturity concentrations. In
addition, the current
covered bond market structure of hard and soft bullet maturities
mean most
issuers would likely not achieve a 'AAA' rating.
Asset encumbrance has increased for Australian and New Zealand
banks as a result
of issuing covered bonds, but it is likely to remain low
relative to many
international markets due to issuance limitations. Depositor
preference in
Australia provides a greater structural subordination risk,
although Fitch has
not notched the ratings of senior unsecured debt below bank
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs), as the banks have strong asset quality and high
levels of
collateral coverage. New Zealand does not have depositor
protection.
'Australian and New Zealand Banks: Covered Bonds - An Important
Funding and
Liquidity Tool', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by
clicking on the
above link.
