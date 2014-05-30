(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
In its latest Covered Bonds Surveillance Snapshot, Fitch
Ratings reveals that covered bonds ratings could withstand a downgrade of their
issuer by two notches on average. The cushion against downgrades of Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) increased by one notch following the implementation of
Fitch's updated covered bonds criteria on 10 March 2014, which recognises the
privileged position of covered bonds under bank resolution regimes. At the same
time, the proportion of IDRs on Negative Outlooks has increased among issuers of
covered bonds rated by Fitch, to 42% from 16% earlier this year, due to
weakening state support.
The reduced sensitivity of covered bonds ratings to potential IDR downgrades is
a direct consequence of the assignment of IDR uplifts to programmes where
covered bonds are exempt from bail in, and where Fitch considers the likelihood
of an enforcement of the security against the cover pool in the event of a bank
default has reduced. In total, we have incorporated 109 notches of IDR uplifts
into our covered bonds analysis, with 40 programmes benefiting from an IDR
uplift of 2, and 29 programmes benefiting from an IDR uplift of 1. Despite this
larger cushion, the perspective for covered bond ratings has only improved
modestly, with 11 ratings on Positive Outlook, as the potential downgrade of a
support-driven IDR is not always compensated by IDR uplifts.
Overall, 27% covered bonds programmes rated by Fitch on the international scale
would be vulnerable to a one-notch downgrade of the corresponding IDR, down from
45% last quarter. Similarly, the number of covered bonds ratings at a risk of
downgrade upon a two or three notch downgrade of the corresponding IDR has
reduced to 13% from 20% and to 8% from 15%, respectively. This sensitivity
analysis is a mechanical application of Fitch's Discontinuity Cap to a lower
IDR, taking into account the IDR uplift and assuming the maximum credit for
recoveries given default under Fitch's criteria.
As of 30 April 2014, Fitch rated 132 covered bonds programmes in total, issued
out of 21 countries. Most of them were secured by traditional assets eligible to
covered bonds funding, such as mortgage loans (83%) and public sector debt
(15%). About 59% of the portfolio carried a 'AAA' rating, and less than 5% was
speculative-grade.
Fitch's covered bonds surveillance snapshot presents an overview of all
programmes rated by the agency on the international scale, recaps on recent
rating actions and provides insight on rating steps such as the issuer rating,
the IDR uplift, the D-Cap and the breakeven overcollateralisation for the
rating. It also contains issuance statistics and lists topical covered bonds
research recently published by Fitch as well as reports on criteria applied by
the agency. It is published jointly with an Excel document summarising the key
characteristic and credit metrics for each covered bonds programme. Both are
available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Covered Bonds Surveillance Snapshot - PDF
here