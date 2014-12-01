(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains its Negative Watch on Covidien plc's (Covidien's) ratings, including the 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), following Medtronic Inc.'s (Medtronic) recent bond issuance. The ratings apply to approximately $5 billion of Covidien's debt outstanding at June 27, 2014. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this press release. The proceeds of Medtronic's bond issuance will be used to partially fund the company's planned acquisition of Covidien, anticipated to close in late 2014 or early 2015. Fitch believes it is likely that most of Covidien's $5 billion in notes will remain outstanding and that these notes will receive downstream guarantees from the parent company after the acquisition. Independent of the anticipated legal guarantees, strategic and operational linkages between Medtronic and Covidien will be strong. Since the credit risk associated with the Covidien notes will be substantially similar to the rest of the unsecured debt in the capital structure, the ratings are likely to be equalized. Fitch currently rates Covidien as follows, with all long- and short-term ratings on Negative Watch: Covidien plc --IDR 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'. Covidien International Finance S.A. (CIFSA) --IDR 'A'; --Short-term IDR 'F1'. --Commercial paper program 'F1'; --Credit facility 'A'; --Senior unsecured notes 'A'. CIFSA, which is the obligor of Covidien's debt, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Covidien plc. CIFSA directly or indirectly owns all of the operating subsidiaries of Covidien, issues debt, and performs treasury operations for Covidien, otherwise it conducts no independent business operations of its own. CIFSA's senior notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by both Covidien Ltd. and Covidien plc. Covidien plc replaced Covidien Ltd. as the ultimate parent company in June 2009. Contact: Primary Analyst Bob Kirby Director +1-312-368-3147 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3169 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.