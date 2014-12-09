(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that China Resources Land Limited's (CR Land; BBB+/Stable) issuance of new shares to finance the acquisition of five property development projects from its parent shows it continues to adhere to a prudent financial policy. CR Land said on 8 December 2014 it is acquiring the properties in tier-1 and major tier-2 cities from its parent China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited, which could speed up the expansion of its investment property operation. CR Land will add 4 million square metres (sqm) to its lank bank of 36.5m sqm (as of June 2014) without increasing its debt level. Fitch expects CR Land's financial profile to strengthen as this HKD18.6bn transaction will be funded with HKD12.6bn from the issuance of new shares and the rest from internal cash. Since these projects will immediately contribute to contracted sales, CR Land's contracted sales/development properties gross debt ratio will improve. The rental income to be derived from these projects will also improve its investment property EBIT net interest cover ratio. These will result in more headroom in these ratios that Fitch monitors for negative rating actions. Issuing new shares also improves the company's financial flexibility in the funding of its investment property operation expansion. The sales proceeds generated from the development properties of these projects will be more than sufficient to cover the CNY7.2bn (HKD9.1bn) development loans already incurred by these projects and the development costs of the investment properties acquired in this transaction. This means that the equity to be raised to fund this acquisition can eventually be fully recycled and be used to support CR Land's future investment properties build-up. Fitch has assumed land acquisition of HKD35bn to HKD40bn per year for CR Land between 2014 and 2017 in our analysis. The cash needed to pay for this transaction is about HKD6bn, a small sum relative to the assumption we used. Furthermore, HKD5bn of this amount will likely be paid only in 2016. Contact: Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.