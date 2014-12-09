(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
today that China
Resources Land Limited's (CR Land; BBB+/Stable) issuance of new
shares to
finance the acquisition of five property development projects
from its parent
shows it continues to adhere to a prudent financial policy.
CR Land said on 8 December 2014 it is acquiring the properties
in tier-1 and
major tier-2 cities from its parent China Resources (Holdings)
Company Limited,
which could speed up the expansion of its investment property
operation. CR Land
will add 4 million square metres (sqm) to its lank bank of 36.5m
sqm (as of June
2014) without increasing its debt level.
Fitch expects CR Land's financial profile to strengthen as this
HKD18.6bn
transaction will be funded with HKD12.6bn from the issuance of
new shares and
the rest from internal cash. Since these projects will
immediately contribute to
contracted sales, CR Land's contracted sales/development
properties gross debt
ratio will improve. The rental income to be derived from these
projects will
also improve its investment property EBIT net interest cover
ratio. These will
result in more headroom in these ratios that Fitch monitors for
negative rating
actions.
Issuing new shares also improves the company's financial
flexibility in the
funding of its investment property operation expansion. The
sales proceeds
generated from the development properties of these projects will
be more than
sufficient to cover the CNY7.2bn (HKD9.1bn) development loans
already incurred
by these projects and the development costs of the investment
properties
acquired in this transaction. This means that the equity to be
raised to fund
this acquisition can eventually be fully recycled and be used to
support CR
Land's future investment properties build-up.
Fitch has assumed land acquisition of HKD35bn to HKD40bn per
year for CR Land
between 2014 and 2017 in our analysis. The cash needed to pay
for this
transaction is about HKD6bn, a small sum relative to the
assumption we used.
Furthermore, HKD5bn of this amount will likely be paid only in
2016.
