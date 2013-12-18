(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Market fundamentals for Brazilian homebuilders are expected to be stable in 2014, reflecting
a satisfactory business environment due to: continued support from the government; low
unemployment rates; low delinquency of real estate credit; access to local debt
capital markets and long-term credit lines specific to the sector; and adequate
but more selective demand, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. Fitch
expects lower negative rating actions for the Brazilian homebuilders in 2014,
compared to 2012 and 2013.
Strategic decisions to improve internal controls and processes adopted by the
companies since the end of 2012 will gradually reflect on the operating
performance, given the sector's long construction cycle. 'For 2014,
profitability is expected to moderately improve as lower margin projects are
concluded', according to Fernanda Rezende, a Director at Fitch. 'Fitch's ratings
reflect the increasing differentiation in the credit quality of the various
homebuilders, as some companies outperformed others during the difficult past
two years.'
Fitch projects positive cash flow from operations (CFFO) in 2014 for the
majority of the companies. 'Cash burn rates should continue to reduce, following
the completion of an aggressive growth cycle,' according to Rezende. 'Brazilian
homebuilders' operational cash flow should benefit from high volume of project
deliveries and improved process to transfer the receivables from homebuilders to
banks.'
'Homebuilders continue to strongly depend on long-term credit lines and high
corporate debt maturities in 2014 and 2015', according to Jose Romero, a
Director at Fitch. 'Considering the companies rated by Fitch, about BRL10
billion of corporate debt (equivalent to 37% of total debt) is due in the next
couple of years'.
Homebuilders' debt levels increased due to strong business growth and lower than
expected cash flow generation during the past few years. The expectation of a
gradual recovery in operating margins combined with positive CFFO should
contribute to leverage reduction for some companies.
The main concerns for the homebuilding industry include additional upward cost
revisions, a growing level of sales contract cancellations, higher overall
inventory levels, the potential increase in delinquency rates, and high debt
refinancing requirements.
For more information, a special report titled '2014 Outlook: Brazilian
Homebuilders' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com.