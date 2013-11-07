(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 07 (Fitch) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac both
posted strong
third-quarter results today, despite rising mortgage rates and
lower volumes.
Fitch Ratings believes that an improving housing market
continues to support the
government-sponsored enterprises' (GSEs) core financial
performance and is
likely to remain critical in upcoming periods.
There were three important trends underlying the robust core
results in the
third quarter. First, credit performance continues to improve,
evidenced by
lower delinquency rates and higher national housing prices.
Second, a rise in
settlements with banks on representation and warranty claims and
private-label
securities is starting to play a more prominent role in terms of
profits.
Finally, a relatively benign environment for the GSEs'
securities and
derivatives portfolios has reduced the mark-to-market volatility
seen in prior
periods.
Freddie Mac reversed virtually its entire $24 billion deferred
tax asset (DTA)
allowance during the quarter. That decision comes two quarters
after Fannie made
a similar move, which resulted in a record $59 billion dividend
to the U.S.
Treasury. The reversal will increase Freddie Mac's net worth far
above the $3
billion buffer and result in a $30 billion payment to Treasury
next month.
After the December payment, Freddie's aggregate cash dividends
will be
marginally higher than the cumulative cash draws under the
senior preferred
stock purchase agreement (PSPA). We view this as an important
milestone, even
though it has no bearing on the outstanding balance of the
senior preferred,
which cannot be repaid under most circumstances. Fannie's
cumulative dividends
will be only $2.2 billion below its cumulative cash draws once
it makes an $8.6
payment in December. Given its run rate, we would expect Fannie
to cross the
line during the first half of 2014.
Improvement in the housing market has allowed Fannie and Freddie
to further
reduce their loan loss reserves during the quarter. We have now
seen reserve
releases for several quarters in a row and expect this trend to
continue on the
back of stronger housing prices and the high quality of current
originations.
Mortgage volumes have continued their recent decline, and the
mix of loans has
shifted as the volume of new purchase loans has risen relative
to refinancings.
Fannie Mae reported the share of single-family mortgages that
were refinancings
fell to 62% in the third quarter, down from 75% in the second
quarter and 79%
for all of 2012. Freddie has reported a similar mix shift. We
expect this trend
to continue as refinancing becomes less attractive in a higher
rate environment.
The pace of upfront settlements increased during the quarter,
both for rep and
warranty claims and litigation involving private-label
securities. We expect
bank settlements with the GSEs will continue to boost profits in
the coming
periods. The recent $5.1 billion settlement with JP Morgan will
be reflected in
Fannie and Freddie's fourth-quarter results and will lead to
cash payments of
roughly $1.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively.
Contact:
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0769
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.