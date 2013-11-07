(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 07 (Fitch) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac both posted strong third-quarter results today, despite rising mortgage rates and lower volumes. Fitch Ratings believes that an improving housing market continues to support the government-sponsored enterprises' (GSEs) core financial performance and is likely to remain critical in upcoming periods. There were three important trends underlying the robust core results in the third quarter. First, credit performance continues to improve, evidenced by lower delinquency rates and higher national housing prices. Second, a rise in settlements with banks on representation and warranty claims and private-label securities is starting to play a more prominent role in terms of profits. Finally, a relatively benign environment for the GSEs' securities and derivatives portfolios has reduced the mark-to-market volatility seen in prior periods. Freddie Mac reversed virtually its entire deferred tax asset (DTA) allowance, which resulted in the recognition of a $23.9 billion federal income tax benefit in the company's third-quarter net income. That decision comes two quarters after Fannie made a similar move, which resulted in a record $59 billion dividend to the U.S. Treasury. The reversal will increase Freddie Mac's net worth far above the $3 billion buffer and result in a $30 billion payment to Treasury next month. After the December payment, Freddie's aggregate cash dividends will be marginally higher than the cumulative cash draws under the senior preferred stock purchase agreement (PSPA). We view this as an important milestone, even though it has no bearing on the outstanding balance of the senior preferred, which cannot be repaid under most circumstances. Fannie's cumulative dividends will be only $2.2 billion below its cumulative cash draws once it makes an $8.6 billion payment in December. Given its run rate, we would expect Fannie to cross the line during first-half 2014. Improvement in the housing market has allowed Fannie and Freddie to further reduce their loan loss reserves during the quarter. We have now seen reserve releases for several quarters in a row and expect this trend to continue on the back of stronger house prices and the high quality of current originations. Mortgage volumes have continued their recent decline, and the mix of loans has shifted as the volume of new purchase loans has risen relative to refinancings. Fannie Mae reported the share of single-family mortgages that were refinancings fell to 62% in the third quarter, down from 75% in the second quarter and 79% for all of 2012. Freddie has reported a similar mix shift. We expect this trend to continue as refinancing becomes less attractive in a higher rate environment. The pace of upfront settlements increased during the quarter, both for rep and warranty claims and litigation involving private-label securities. We expect bank settlements with the GSEs will continue to boost profits in the coming periods. The recent $5.1 billion settlement with JP Morgan will be reflected in Fannie and Freddie's fourth-quarter results and will lead to payments of roughly $1.9 billion and $3.2 billion, respectively. Contact: Ilya Ivashkov, CFA Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-0769 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.