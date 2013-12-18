(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings says in the latest edition of its Credit Market Quarterly EMEA that the stabilisation of the negative rating trend for corporate bonds coupled with the pick-up in investor sentiment over the past year could give further cause for optimism in 2014.

While the rating trend remains negatively biased, the ratio of downgrades-to-upgrades almost halved in 9M13, compared with 2012. This improvement was led by declining downgrade pressure for financial sector issuers. At the same time, investor sentiment has shown a moderate recovery in 2013 after net pessimism a year earlier, according to findings from quarterly investor surveys conducted by Fitch.

The ratings stabilisation also extends to previously troubled markets, as the share of downgrade volume for GIIPS-domiciled entities declined 20pp to almost one-third in 9M13. The trend coincides with a 15% rise in issuance from non-financials in the region, seeking to benefit from the improved conditions as uncertainties over the resumption in US debt ceiling negotiations and possible QE tapering by the US Federal Reserve loom in 1Q14. In a further sign of improvement, US money market fund allocation to European banks rose for the fourth consecutive month.

Total issuance fell 22% in 11M13 compared with the same period last year, resulting in 86% of 2013 maturing bonds being refinanced. Deleveraging financials led the decline, refinancing at a rate of only 57% compared with 93% in 11M12. Non-financials also slowed their rate of refinancing, but still maintained issuance at 2.7x maturities.

European high-yield issuance is booming, having set a new year-to-date record this year as spreads have resumed their tightening and total returns continue to outperform. Investors continue to vote it their preferred fixed-income asset class for the fourth consecutive quarter and this is reflected in an almost doubling in net inflows to EUR13.4bn in 11M13 compared with last year. In contrast, investors continue to redeem money from European investment-grade funds - withdrawing a net EUR15.2bn compared with a net inflow of similar magnitude last year.

