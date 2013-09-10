(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Korean State-Owned Enterprises -
Credit Profiles
Stabilising; State Support Underscores Ratings
here
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the
credit profiles of
Korean state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are stabilising and their
ratings are
underpinned by the state's willingness and ability to support
them when needed.
Fitch says in a Special Report published today that the
government has shown
greater willingness to slow the growth in SOE debt, including
implementing a new
system to track debt levels at major public institutions,
unexpectedly raising
tariffs at energy-related SOEs and cutting back aggressive
investment at the
SOEs where possible.
The Special Report provides additional details and analysis on
issues
highlighted in the rating action commentary "Fitch Upgrades 12
Korean Corporate
SOEs; Outlook Stable" published on 3 July 2013 and "Fitch Street
InterView:
Korean SOEs Benefit from Government Stance" published on 5 July
2013. In
addition, the report discusses the stand-alone credit profiles
of the 11 rated
SOEs and the agencies expectations.
The report details the findings and the agency's conclusions
from its further
assessment of the rated SOEs' linkages with the state, the new
government's
policy towards debt of public-sector entities, as well as
Fitch's view of the
state's ability and its willingness to support key public
institutions in the
event such support is required. Fitch did not automatically
upgrade the Korean
SOEs in September 2012, when the sovereign ratings were upgraded
to 'AA-'.
The full report "Korean State-Owned Enterprises - Credit
Profiles Stabilising;
State Support Underscores Ratings" is available on the Fitch
Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Fitch Ratings Limited, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.