(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Credit
Suisse Group AG's
(Credit Suisse, A/Stable/a) 4Q13 and FY13 results reflect both
the group's
healthy franchises in its strategic businesses and the drag on
earnings from
non-strategic businesses and conduct issues, which we expect to
continue in
2014. Credit Suisse's improved cost base should help to underpin
profitability,
and the group remains committed to achieving a further CHF1.4bn
expense saving
by 2015. The results have no immediate effect on Credit Suisse's
ratings.
Credit Suisse reported CHF630m 4Q13 pre-tax profit adjusted for
the impact of
non-controlling interests without significant economic interest
and a CHF202m
negative impact from movements in own credit spreads. Adjusted
pre-tax profit
fell 26% qoq and 17% yoy as the bank made a CHF473m provision
for certain
litigation issues in 4Q13. Of these provisions, CHF375m was
booked in the
investment bank, which as a result posted a CHF40m loss in 4Q13.
Excluding these
litigation provisions, Credit Suisse's quarterly pre-tax profit
improved both
qoq and yoy.
FY13 adjusted pre-tax profit reached CHF4.8bn, up 21% yoy
excluding CHF921m
gains on asset disposals in FY12. The group generated an 11%
adjusted pre-tax
return on equity for FY13, which benefited from the strong
performance in 1H13,
while seasonality and more difficult market conditions affected
results in 2H13,
as was the case for its peers.
The sound performance of the group's strategic businesses should
help underpin
its performance in 2014, but Fitch expects that conduct costs
and costs related
to exiting non-strategic businesses will continue to weigh on
overall earnings
in 2014. As the group is concentrating on key segments in its
investment bank,
establishing a track record to demonstrate reduced earnings
volatility and the
ability to manage the increased exposure to the performance of
its credit and
securitised products businesses will be important rating
considerations.
Excluding litigation provisions, the investment bank reported
CHF335m pre-tax
profit, about 12% lower than in 3Q13. Under its new reporting
structure, Credit
Suisse splits divisional performance into strategic and
non-strategic
businesses. In 4Q13, the strategic businesses saw net revenue
improve by 2% qoq
(5% fall yoy) as a 22% quarterly drop in fixed income sales and
trading to
CHF808m was outweighed by a 35% increase in underwriting and
advisory revenue,
which reached CHF951m in 4Q13. Equity underwriting performed
well, and debt
underwriting reflected the group's strong presence in leveraged
finance. The
decline in fixed income trading was a result of lower results in
rates and
emerging markets with a robust performance in credit and
securitised products,
two key focus areas for the bank, insufficient to offset this.
Overall, the
strategic businesses generated a 10% return on Basel III capital
in 4Q13 and of
19% for FY13, helped by lower risk-weighted assets and cost
improvements.
The investment bank's non-strategic businesses, which include
the parts of the
rates business that the bank is exiting as well as remaining
legacy and
wind-down assets, generated a CHF525m pre-tax loss, mainly
because of the
litigation provision and CHF382m funding costs related to legacy
hybrid capital
instruments, while revenue benefited from valuation gains in
fixed income assets
and rates portfolios. The non-strategic portfolio generated a
CHF1.6bn pre-tax
loss in FY13, but the unit reduced leverage exposure by 28% in
US dollar terms
in 2013 and target a 75% reduction to USD24bn by end-2015. The
impact of the
non-strategic unit on group earnings is likely to be volatile as
valuation
changes on assets and further conduct costs will affect results,
but should
remain manageable as assets and legacy hybrid instruments in the
unit decline
and legacy conduct issues are resolved.
Credit Suisse's private banking and wealth management generated
healthy pre-tax
profit of CHF870m in 4Q13, although this was dented by a CHF175m
provision
related to US tax matters that were booked in the division's
non-strategic unit.
Pre-tax profit in the division's strategic businesses reached
CHF1.1bn in 4Q13,
up 31% qoq (up 3% yoy). Revenue benefited from higher
transaction-based fees and
included performance fees in the group's asset management
business while net
interest revenue remained under pressure. The strategic
businesses generated a
strong 34% return on Basel III capital in the quarter, and the
pre-tax loss in
the non-strategic unit remained with CHF187m moderate.
Private banking and wealth management generated CHF3.7bn pre-tax
profit in FY13,
providing a resilient earnings base for the group. Fitch
believes that Credit
Suisse's global wealth management clients business with CHF791bn
assets under
management (AuM) at end-2013 will be well-positioned, despite
its loss-making US
business, if it manages to achieve its planned cost reduction of
a further
CHF550m by 2015. Asset management performance has also improved
as FY13 pre-tax
profit improved 32% to CHF612m, and the group's domestic
corporate and
institutional clients unit generated CHF965m pre-tax profit for
the year.
Credit Suisse's fully applied Basel III common equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio
remained broadly stable qoq at 10.3% and is well within its peer
group range. In
addition, the group has issued a sizeable amount of additional
loss-absorbing
capital: as of end-2013, the group had issued CHF7.7bn
'high-trigger' contingent
capital instruments (with a 7% CET1 ratio trigger) and CHF6bn
'low-trigger'
contingent capital instruments. This means that at end-2013 it
met the 2019
Swiss requirement of a minimum 13% CET1 plus high-trigger
instruments (13.2%)
and was close to meeting the 16.7% total Swiss capital
requirement (16.1%). As
Credit Suisse plans to issue further bail-in debt from its
holding company, the
amount of loss-absorbing debt should increase further.
The group's Basel III leverage ratio improved further as
leverage exposure was
reduced but remains weaker than many of its peers. At end-2013,
the bank's Tier
1 Basel III leverage ratio stood at 3.1%. The ratio benefits
from the CHF7.5bn
Basel III compliant additional tier 1 instruments the group has
issued, and on a
CET1 basis, leverage remains relatively high. The planned
additional reduction
in leverage exposure should help the group further improve the
leverage ratio.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.