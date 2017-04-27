(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse)
reported a sharp
improvement in 1Q17 results compared with an historically weak
1Q16 and a
subdued 4Q16, largely by capitalising on improving market
conditions for credit,
especially in the U.S., says Fitch Ratings. Nonetheless, the
group's results
remain under pressure from its Strategic Resolution Unit (SRU),
which was set up
to reduce non-core assets. Although losses from SRU decreased
during the
quarter, 1Q17 return on tangible equity was an only acceptable
6.5%, partly
reflecting the ongoing SRU pre-tax drag.
Alongside its 1Q17 results, the bank announced a firmly
underwritten capital
increase with plans to raise around CHF4 billion to fund
business growth and
restructuring costs. The announcement addresses the outstanding
part of the
bank's capital strategy as announced in October 2015 and
replaces previous plans
to sell a minority stake in Credit Suisse Schweiz AG
(A/F1/a/Stable), the
group's Swiss operating bank.
The capital raise is intended to address further material
profitability drag
from the SRU (expected by the bank to be around USD1.4 billion
in pre-tax losses
in 2018, when the remaining risk-weighted assets of around CHF30
billion will be
reintegrated in the business, one year earlier than planned), as
well as other
execution, restructuring and conduct challenges. The raise also
considers the
setback from the bank's 4Q16 RMBS settlement with the U.S.
Department of
Justice. Fitch expects the businesses included in SRU to remain
a drag on
reported results at least until 2019. While Fitch views the
capital increase
positively, we would expect a longer record of sound internal
capital generation
based on strong earnings and demonstration of a stabilised sales
and trading
franchise for this improvement to be reflected in a rating
upgrade, particularly
as we believe that the bank's business strategy also exposes it
to possible
volatility in Asia Pacific (APAC).
Credit Suisse generated CHF655 million of pre-tax profit in
1Q17, adjusted for
non-recurring gains, which compares with a CHF428 million
pre-tax loss in 1Q16.
The latter included the impact of significant mark-to-market
losses in credit
products, notably distressed debt, and industry-wide subdued
revenues. Results
show continued progress on taking down operating expenses, which
the bank
expects to reduce to under CHF18.5 billion for this year.
The bank's Swiss Universal Bank (SUB) division remains the
largest contributor
to pre-tax profit (CHF404 million in 1Q17). Cost discipline was
an important
contributor to the division's strong performance as revenues
were broadly
unchanged yoy. This resulted in broadly resilient net margins on
assets under
management (AuM) at 43bp for 1Q17 while gross AuM margins fell
by 9bp to 146bp.
The latter reflected strong 4% annualised net new money growth
in the quarter
and lower transactional revenue, partly offset by improved
mandate penetration.
The bank reiterated that it expects around CHF3 billion in gross
client outflows
from tax regularisation and the optimisation of its external
asset manager
client base.
The first quarter also marked strong net new money growth across
all of Credit
Suisse's wealth management-oriented businesses, totalling
CHF12bn in 1Q17.
Pre-tax profit in International Wealth Management (IWM) fell 3%
yoy to CHF291
million due to CHF36 million restructuring charges booked in
1Q17, but
underlying performance was sound, reflecting contained operating
expense growth
and higher revenues as commission and fee income rose. Net new
assets grew at a
strong 6% annualised rate, which only led to modest net AuM
margin erosion. The
asset management business booked in IWM benefitted from
increased performance
and management fees, partly offset by lower private equity
gains, and posted
unchanged pre-tax profit excluding higher restructuring costs.
Diverging momentum across the trading and wealth management
business within the
APAC division led to a 44% fall in pre-tax income to CHF147
million for 1Q17,
which also included a yoy higher CHF19 million restructuring
charge. The revenue
fall in APAC was largely driven by a 74% yoy fall in fixed
income sales and
trading revenue, reflecting lower client activity in rates and
foreign exchange.
This was compounded by lower equity trading revenues led by
lower equity
derivatives results. As a result, the sales and trading part of
the APAC
business posted a quarterly pre-tax loss (CHF54 million), for a
second
consecutive quarter. Revenues (and to a lesser degree costs)
from private
banking, underwriting and advisory rose sharply qoq and led to a
67% yoy pre-tax
profit increase from these activities at CHF205 million.
Momentum in private
banking was underpinned by strong net new asset growth, together
with improved
gross and net margins.
Global Markets (GM) returned to acceptable levels of
profitability in 1Q17,
generating CHF317 million pre-tax profit. The improvement was
led by credit
activities (57% of revenues in 1Q17), whose higher yoy revenue
also reflects
mark-to-market losses booked in 1Q16. Higher asset prices and
lower volatility
in credit assets supported the bank's securitised products and
credit franchise.
This was partly offset by 13% yoy lower equity revenues and 24%
lower solutions
revenues, partly reflecting lower activity in macro and
derivative products and
lower structured note issuance. The bank will need to sustain
1Q17 performance
but appeared on track to meet its CHF1.2bn divisional annual
pre-tax profit
target.
Continued momentum in debt underwriting (up 64% yoy), which
accounted for around
half of revenues in Investment Banking & Capital Markets
(IB&CM), contributed to
another sound 1Q17, as revenue rose by 56% yoy from a very muted
1Q16. Pre-tax
income of CHF149 million was unchanged qoq and an improvement on
the small 1Q16
pre-tax loss.
Credit Suisse's fully-loaded CET1 ratio rose 20bp to 11.7% at
end-1Q17 as
risk-weighted assets fell by 2% qoq, primarily reflecting
continued deleveraging
in SRU, while CET1 capital remained broadly unchanged qoq.
Adding the announced
CHF4 billion capital increase, the pro forma ratio would have
stood at around
13.4% at end-1Q17. The bank targets a CET1 capital ratio of
around 13% before
there is more clarity on the ultimate impact of regulatory
revisions around
risk-weighted asset calculations, which would place Credit
Suisse's
capitalisation in the upper-end of the range for global trading
and universal
bank peers.
The capital increase will also allow the bank to meet the 5%
leverage
exposure-based going concern too-big-to-fail capital requirement
in 2017, well
ahead of the 2020 deadline. At end-1Q17, the bank's fully-loaded
CET1 leverage
and Tier 1 leverage stood at 3.3% and 4.6% respectively, and the
capital
increase would have added around 50bp to each ratio. We expect
further AT1
issuance will help maintain regulatory compliance while
providing flexibility to
fund leverage exposure growth, notably in wealth management
businesses.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Luis Garrido
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1631
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
