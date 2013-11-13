(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Cross City Tunnel (CCT) in Sydney is a logical fit for Australia-based Transurban Group's (Transurban) portfolio as the toll road operator seeks to expand its road network in the capital. Transurban, which said on Monday that it has agreed to buy all of the outstanding debt of the CCT, is already the owner or part-owner of the Hills M2, M5 Southwest, Westlink M7, Lane Cove Tunnel, and Eastern Distributor toll roads in Sydney. It is also progressing feasibility work on the M2-F3 connector toll road after its unsolicited proposal to the New South Wales government was accepted earlier this year. Transurban's market position creates synergies in the operation and maintenance of the roads and tolling systems, and also facilitates relationships and market knowledge that can lead to further opportunities. The CCT, a 2.1 kilometre toll road running east-west under central Sydney, also links directly into the Eastern Distributor. In Fitch's view, the tunnel is a logical addition to Transurban's portfolio. Although traffic in the tunnel is well below the original expectations and has increased at a slow rate, Transurban now has eight years of traffic on which to develop a business case. Transurban has agreed to purchase the debt from The Royal Bank of Scotland, the sole lender to CCT, for AUD475m. If certain traffic levels are achieved over the next four years, Transurban would pay up to AUD27.5m more. The EUR500m facility that Transurban closed last month could provide the necessary liquidity for the transaction, although those funds were largely earmarked for short-term debt repayments and upcoming maturities. Transurban may seek to raise a bridge facility to finance the debt purchase, and indicated that a project-level debt facility is being considered if it proceeds to acquire the CCT. Transurban has also said that the acquisition of the CCT would be "distribution accretive" from day one, which is a positive for its cash flows. Fitch will perform a detailed analysis of the debt purchase and potential asset acquisition as part of its annual review of Transurban, which will be concluded within the next month. Contacts: Primary Analyst David Cook Director +61 2 8526 0363 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Natasha Ahmed Director +44 20 3530 1301 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.