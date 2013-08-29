(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Aug 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee will add to credit pressures on Indian banks,
says Fitch Ratings. The current economic slowdown is also likely to be deeper and longer than
our baseline expectations, adding to the pressures already faced by the local banking sector.
The 21% depreciation of the rupee since 1 April is likely to pressurize the
financial performance of the Indian corporations with unhedged foreign-currency
borrowing. As a result, Indian banks' asset quality could remain under prolonged
pressure. Moreover, the sharp weakening of the rupee, if not swiftly reversed,
will delay any chances of recovery in domestic demand.
Recent monetary measures to support the currency have raised the likelihood of a
further slowdown within the fiscal year ending March 2014 (FY14). These policy
measures, which have sharply raised short-term rates, follow a sub-5%
year-on-year GDP growth rate over the past few quarters. These developments
belie our earlier expectation of a modest pick-up in India's economic growth.
They will also subdue any improvement in the growth rate of loan books.
One likely result is that banks' earnings profiles will encounter more pressure
than previously anticipated. This is because of weaker margins resulting from
higher funding costs, and a lower ability to pass on costs to the customer due
to soft demand and slowing loan growth.
Most recent RBI data on stressed assets (NPLs and restructured) for the system
was 10% of total loans. But this was before the onset of the most recent fall in
the rupee. Fitch's original estimates of stressed assets in the system peaking
in FY14 would need to be revised, and is now likely to peak only in FY15. A more
prolonged deterioration in asset quality will also raise provisioning
requirements and weigh on banks' earnings profiles.
No bank is likely to be unscathed by recent events. But public sector banks
remain under relatively greater pressure. This is because their (standalone)
stress-absorption capacity is comparatively lower than their private-sector
peers, adding further downward pressure on their Viability Ratings. However, as
most public-sector banks' IDRs factor in support from the sovereign, the outlook
at that level remains stable - in line with that of the sovereign.
Overall, heightened credit pressures would add to concerns about capital
adequacy for certain parts of the system. That said, recent statements by the
authorities which recognize the need to maintain the capital positions of public
sector banks should prove supportive.
There are two potential silver linings, however, amid the rising credit
pressure. First, the normal monsoons this year could put a floor beneath slowing
domestic demand, especially in the agricultural sector. Second, greater recourse
to bank borrowing by Indian corporates which face sharply heightened pressure in
the local bond market, could also limit the risk of a slowdown in loan demand
greater than what might have been feared.