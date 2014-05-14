(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 14 (Fitch) Interest rates and fiscal spending will
likely play a
diminished role in the U.S. recovery going forward - despite
being key factors
in other major economic recoveries in the past - while other
factors will need
to take over to spur the economy ahead, according to a new
report from Fitch
Ratings and Oxford Analytica.
In an effort to better understand the dynamics at play in the
U.S.'s prolonged
and relatively sluggish economic recovery, five significant
expansionary periods
for major economies over the last 40 years were examined to
identify common
catalysts of sustainable recoveries.
'Conventional wisdom assumes certain patterns to economic
recoveries based on 40
years of global boom and bust in the U.S., Europe and Asia. But
this recovery
seems different,' said John Olert, Chief Credit Officer at
Fitch. 'While we've
seen some recent momentum on payrolls, one significant deviation
from prior
recoveries is labor participation, which at 63%, is the lowest
in over 30 years.
Prior U.S. recoveries saw stronger employment gains and rising,
not falling,
labor participation rates.'
Two key factors in historical recoveries - interest rates and
fiscal stimulus -
appear unlikely to spur growth rates further.
Unlike during past recoveries, U.S. interest rates, while at
supportive levels,
have already been at, or near, historic lows for several years,
and are
potentially headed higher. Fiscal stimulus, which initially rose
sharply to
stimulate recovery, has declined significantly due to budgetary
realities,
neutralizing its role as a growth accelerant.
The current U.S. economy shares several of the positive factors
identified as
growth catalysts in recoveries in Japan during 1975-1991,
Germany during
1983-1991, the UK during 1994-2007, and the U.S. from 1983-1989
and 1991-2000,
with still other factors being difficult to call directionally.
The wealth effect and increasing confidence in general may be a
significant
near-term growth factor supported by the housing recovery and a
strong equity
market. The U.S. may also benefit longer term from improvements
in technology,
including the energy boom, and global competitiveness and
trading relationships
in the form of new on-shore production supported by the U.S.'s
educated
workforce and reduced energy costs and exports.
While export volumes have grown and the trade deficit has fallen
during the
recovery, volumes last quarter fell appreciably, and weak
prospects for some
trading partners and geopolitical concerns represent key risks.
For more information, a special report titled 'Mapping a Subpar
Economic
Recovery: What Can History Tell Us?' is available on the Fitch's
web site at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
James Batterman
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0385
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3141
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Mapping a Subpar
Economic Recovery:
What Can History Tell Us?
here
