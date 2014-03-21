(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Denmark's new bill on mortgage bond maturity extensions
will help reduce liquidity risk, Fitch Ratings says. But significant refinancing
concentrations and highly leveraged households still require attention to
further reduce systemic risk.
The bill passed parliament on 11 March and introduces mandatory extensions for
Danish mortgage bonds funding longer-term mortgages. The potentially systemic
liquidity risk of a failed refinancing auction is cut by extending the bonds,
initially for 12 months with a 5pp interest rate increase. For short-term and
variable-rate bonds without interest rate cap it also includes an interest-rate
trigger for a maturity extension at this 5pp level. We expect this to be the
most likely driver of extensions, rather than a complete inability to place the
bonds. Borrowers on short-term reset periods would by implication benefit from a
one-year interest-rate cap.
The maturity extension will transfer the refinancing risk from the mortgage
institutions and their borrowers to the investors. It does not address the
significant refinancing concentrations created by a large volume of mortgage
bonds being refinanced during a short time, nor the material proportion of
short-term interest-reset products in the market. We expect the industry to
continue its efforts to lengthen the maturity profile of its funding, which is
important in this wholesale-funded mortgage system with a large mortgage bond
market equivalent to around 140% of GDP.
Some of the consequences of the Danish funding structure are addressed in the
bill, but the causes are not. Danish households are the most indebted in Europe
on a gross basis, although there is a large net financial assets position. As
the savings market in Denmark is focused on pensions and life insurance
products, the liquidity of these assets may be low in times of stress,
exacerbating negative consumption effects in times of slow growth, rising
interest rates, or higher unemployment. The industry's more detailed assessments
of mortgage affordability, recent initiatives to reduce interest tax
deductibility, and increased interest rates on short-term loan products are soft
measures by international standards, but demonstrate a willingness by the
authorities to deal with the problems.
We consider these issues in detail in our Special Report published today,
"Denmark: Refinancing Risk and Financial Regulation," available at
www.fitchratings.com. This report expands on our previous comment on the draft
bill in November last year (see "Danish Mortgage Bond Extension Would Cut
Refinancing Risk") and provides broader context around the Danish mortgage
market.