Nov 27 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The Danish government's proposal that mortgage
covered bonds should include mandatory extension provisions would greatly reduce
liquidity risk associated with concentrated refinancing via bond auctions, Fitch
Ratings says. But the proposal also raises questions about its practical
implementation, for example regarding legal final maturity date.
We believe the risk of failure of a refinancing auction for Danish mortgage
bonds is very limited. It has been a key assumption when assigning Viability
Ratings to the Danish mortgage banks. We believe domestic banks, insurance
companies and pension providers form a captive investor base because of the need
for domestic investors to hold liquid, high-quality securities in Danish krone.
This is further supported by a limited government bond market and the fact that
the price obtained in the auction is passed on directly to the ultimate
borrowers. Nonetheless, the significant concentration of maturities remains a
potential concern and refinancing risk is the key factor limiting the uplift
(D-Cap) that mortgage bond ratings can achieve above their issuer's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating.
The Danish government's proposal could mitigate this refinancing risk and reduce
the potential systemic risk created by Denmark's large mortgage bond market
(equivalent to around 140% of GDP) with a relatively large proportion of
short-maturity bonds. But our credit view would largely depend on how the
authorities and issuers address the questions raised by this new law,
particularly as it affects issuers, investors and borrowers differently.
Notably, a bond's maturity could be extended more than once, which raises
questions about the definition of its legal final maturity date. Nevertheless
this could be addressed in the bond documentation.
On 14 November Denmark's Ministry of Business and Growth published a draft law
to amend the Mortgage Bond Act and the Financial Business Act, with a
consultation period until 27 November. It proposes that mortgage covered bonds
with shorter maturities than the underlying loans would be subject to extension
by 12 months with the possibility to further extend for subsequent 12-month
periods, as long as a bond refinancing auction fails, or if the interest rate
that investors demand to refinance the bonds is more than 5pp higher than the
coupon on similar bonds issued 11-13 months earlier.
A failed auction is likely to be defined by significantly higher interest rates,
rather than a complete inability to place the bonds in the market, at least from
a systemic point of view. In case of an issuer default, the law includes an
option to extend the bonds to a 30-year pass-through.
The proposal would take effect from 1 April 2014. Full implementation would take
time as existing bonds matured and were subsequently refinanced. We estimate the
provisions would apply to a large part of the Danish mortgage covered bond
market by end-1Q15 (around 30% of outstanding bonds have a maturity of less than
one year).