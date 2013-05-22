(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/LONDON/SINGAPORE, May 22 (Fitch) Press reports that Bank
Indonesia has
given approval for Singapore's DBS to take an initial 40% stake
in Bank Danamon
could hold back interest from other overseas banks in Indonesia
in the near
term, Fitch Ratings says. DBS is seeking a controlling stake;
although the
minority stake can be raised if certain regulatory conditions
are met, the lack
of management control is likely to reduce the economic benefits
from the
transaction.
The central bank's decision is likely to be a precedent for
prospective foreign
banks. If there is a limited chance of ultimately gaining
majority control, this
may deter some long-term investors from looking to establish and
build a local
franchise. Other investors may be less strategic and looking
only for capital
gains, so the ownership limitation may be less of a concern.
A stake of anywhere between 10%-50% may be capital-inefficient
under Basel III
regulations, as it needs to be deducted from regulatory core
capital if the
investment amount exceeds certain thresholds. The lack of an
effective
controlling stake would make it harder for DBS's Indonesian
banking operations
to achieve a similar level of integration as with its core
subsidiaries
elsewhere in the region. However, the transaction is largely
equity-funded
(based on original plans), and expanding its pan-Asian franchise
is a long-term
strategy - so the growth potential in Indonesia may still offset
these
limitations.
Indonesia as a whole remains an attractive banking market. The
cap on Indonesian
bank ownership of up to 40% is still high by regional comparison
despite the new
regulatory restrictions. The country has low credit penetration
relative to
other fast-growing markets (India and China), an expanding
middle class, a
resilient economy, and high net interest margins at around
5%-6%. It is widely
reported that DBS may be able to increase its stake should
reciprocity
conditions between Indonesia and Singapore be agreed upon.
The Bank Danamon deal is part of DBS's ongoing plans for revenue
diversity in
Asia, by boosting revenue from south and south-east Asia and
supplementing its
income base from Singapore and greater China. DBS's credit
profile is
underpinned by a strong ability to absorb potential losses,
together with a
measured growth strategy. Its 'AA-' rating is unlikely to be
affected, even if
the deal falls through.
Bank Danamon's 'BB+' rating is on Rating Watch Positive,
contingent on the
outcome of the takeover. Should the acquisition be unsuccessful,
we are likely
to affirm the rating and assign a Stable Outlook - to reflect
Bank Danamon's
high capitalisation, reasonable earnings generation and asset
quality in its
high-yielding auto and microfinance business, as well as a
modest deposit
franchise.
DBS has acknowledged the press reports, and stated on Tuesday
that it had not
received official notification of approval from Bank Indonesia.
