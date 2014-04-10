(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Delinquency rates on recently issued U.S. RMBS remain near zero nearly four years after the first post-crisis transaction was completed, according to Fitch Ratings in its new U.S. prime jumbo RMBS monthly trends report.

Of the roughly 20,000 loans securitized since the start of 2010, only two loans are currently over 60 days delinquent. When loans that are only one payment behind are included, the total delinquency as a percentage of the remaining loans is only 18 basis points.

'The exceptionally strong credit performance for post-crisis RMBS reflects the unusually high credit quality and tight loan underwriting of the mortgage pools,' said Grant Bailey, Managing Director at Fitch.

Volatile prepayment behavior has also been a distinguishing characteristic of the recent transactions. After spiking to annualized prepayment rates above 60% in 2012, most transactions are currently prepaying at rates below 10%.

