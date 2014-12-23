(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 23 (Fitch) Delta Lloyd's fine from the Dutch
regulator (DNB)
and the order to dismiss its chief financial officer is another
example of more
active regulation for insurers in Europe, Fitch Ratings says.
DNB announced yesterday the outcome of an investigation over
risk management
practices at Delta Lloyd following alleged improper gains
realised in 2012. The
regulator alleges that Delta Lloyd reduced its interest rate
risk hedges
prematurely based on confidential information, a week before DNB
introduced a
fixed rate for calculating insurance liabilities with terms
exceeding 20 years.
The fixed rate allowed Dutch insurance companies to use a higher
interest rate
to discount long-term life liabilities, strengthening their
reported solvency
positions. The regulator found that Delta Lloyd's decision to
reduce its
interest rate risk hedges was conducted without due care and
allowed the company
to benefit from improper financial gains.
Delta Lloyd has said it "believes these measures are based on
incorrect
assumptions and considers them disproportionate" and that Delta
Lloyd and DNB
have "a different opinion regarding the question if this was
public information,
or information of a confidential nature." Delta Lloyd has
requested a court
ruling on the DNB's measures.
The measures are an indication of the strong regulatory regime
in the
Netherlands, which Fitch views positively from a rating
perspective. We believe
that this is consistent with increasing scrutiny, beyond just
solvency
regulation, across Europe.
Earlier this year, the Bank of England introduced a plan to set
accountability
rules for senior insurance industry executives. While it is too
early to assess
the likely impact of accountability rules, they will probably
increase the
overall regulatory burden. There could also be a negative impact
if these rules
deter people from accepting senior insurance roles. However,
closer scrutiny of
risk by senior managers would be a positive outcome.
In another example of more proactive regulation, the head of the
French central
bank recently urged insurers to cut pay-outs more substantially
than in the
recent past, which came as a surprise as there is usually no
such recommendation
made. French insurers will weigh up these factors when setting
pay-out rates
this year, especially as the regulator has expressed a
preference for a more
conservative approach.
Fitch does not rate Delta Lloyd.
