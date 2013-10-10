Oct 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Hypo Real Estate's plan to sell Dublin-based Depfa is
likely to take time to achieve and is unlikely to spur further M&A in the German
banking sector, Fitch Ratings says. The tough regulatory approval process and
weak growth prospects are likely to keep M&A activity low.
Few buyers have stepped forward so far even though there are close to 10 small
and medium-sized German banks for sale or fully owned by private equity
investors. These include banks subjected to some form of bail-out in the past
and mainly specialised in real estate, such as WestImmo, DussHyp, and Valovis.
Stricter regulation is making returns less certain for investors, especially
from these monoline, asset-driven business models with wholesale funding. These
negatives may offset the attractions of owning a Pfandbrief-issuing German bank.
The tough regulatory approval process would probably put off some investors,
particularly if they are less strategic, such as hedge funds. This could limit
potential buyers to large foreign banks and domestic mid-sized banks. But most
foreign groups have been retreating from their overseas operations and German
banks generally do not need another Pfandbrief licence or banking platform and
are deleveraging.
European Commission state aid requirements have also resulted in banks being put
up for sale. Depfa, the public finance specialist based in Dublin, is a key
example, and has to be divested by the state-rescued Hypo Real Estate group by
end-2014. Negotiations on a potential Depfa sale are still at an early stage.
Hypo Real Estate group's property lending arm, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, has
until end-2015 to return to the private sector.
If buyers are not forthcoming, IPOs may prove the more likely option. But the
success of a public offering is highly correlated to the broader outlook for
banking in Germany, so the exercise of this option is likely to be some time
away.
Progress with restructuring should make the banks for sale more attractive to
investors over time. Our Viability Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and
DussHyp are at 'bb' and 'c', respectively.
We believe consolidation and restructuring in the fragmented German banking
sector will create more focused, efficient and viable business models. In the
long term, this is likely to be positive for credit profiles.