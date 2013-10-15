(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Latin America Banks & Asset
Quality Trends
here
RIO DE JANEIRO, October 15 (Fitch) Latin American bank loan
growth is expected
to decelerate in 2013, with nominal loan growth rates around 15
percent through
2014, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
'The main drivers of credit growth are consumption and
investments trends. The
increases in average disposable income will bolster the positive
trend in
consumer lending in countries like Panama and Dominican
Republic, while
increases in foreign direct investment, public and private
infrastructure
projects, and exports may increase corporate lending in several
countries', said
Marcela Galicia, Director.
Fitch continues to believe that loan portfolio deterioration
could be manageable
despite the economic challenges foreseen in the region. 'The
majority of banking
systems have enough capacity to absorb potential losses and some
reserve cushion
was built due to the higher credit costs in the current phase of
the cycle and
conservative provisioning' according to Maria Rita Goncalves,
Senior Director.
Latin America's low banking penetration provides positive
medium-term prospects
for continuous loan growth. In countries were household debt
levels may become a
concern such as Brazil, more balance between consumption and
investment would
foster more consistent growth and asset quality.
Brazil's 90 days past due loans ratio will remain the highest in
the region,
although there have been recent marginal improvements in asset
quality figures
and provisioning should remain conservative. Faster loan growth
of state owned
banks may result in greater asset quality challenges compared to
private
competitors. However, this asset quality divergence may reverse
if the
potentially slower loan growth made by public banks materializes
in 2014.
Failures in the homebuilding sector and consumer loan
deterioration drove
Mexico's delinquency ratios to a peak in June 2013. The effect
of the worsening
environment and credit costs could be contained in the short
term despite a
slight decrease in the reserve coverage ratio and the
maintenance of Mexican
banks conservative charge off practices.
For more information, a special report titled 'Latin American
Banks and Asset
Quality trends' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516-6616
marcela.galicia@fitchratings.com
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55 21 4503-2621
rita.goncalves@fitchratings.com
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 81 8399-9146
alejandro.garcia@fitchratings.com
Maria Fernanda Lopez
Senior Director
+54 11 5235-8130
mariafernanda.lopez@fitchratings.com
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
rene.medrano@fitchratings.com
Theresa Paiz Fredel
Senior Director
+1 212 908-0534
theresa.paiz@fitchratings.com
Eduardo Santibanez R.
Senior Director
+562 24993307
eduardo.santibanez@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'.
