(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Latin America Banks & Asset Quality Trends here RIO DE JANEIRO, October 15 (Fitch) Latin American bank loan growth is expected to decelerate in 2013, with nominal loan growth rates around 15 percent through 2014, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. 'The main drivers of credit growth are consumption and investments trends. The increases in average disposable income will bolster the positive trend in consumer lending in countries like Panama and Dominican Republic, while increases in foreign direct investment, public and private infrastructure projects, and exports may increase corporate lending in several countries', said Marcela Galicia, Director. Fitch continues to believe that loan portfolio deterioration could be manageable despite the economic challenges foreseen in the region. 'The majority of banking systems have enough capacity to absorb potential losses and some reserve cushion was built due to the higher credit costs in the current phase of the cycle and conservative provisioning' according to Maria Rita Goncalves, Senior Director. Latin America's low banking penetration provides positive medium-term prospects for continuous loan growth. In countries were household debt levels may become a concern such as Brazil, more balance between consumption and investment would foster more consistent growth and asset quality. Brazil's 90 days past due loans ratio will remain the highest in the region, although there have been recent marginal improvements in asset quality figures and provisioning should remain conservative. Faster loan growth of state owned banks may result in greater asset quality challenges compared to private competitors. However, this asset quality divergence may reverse if the potentially slower loan growth made by public banks materializes in 2014. Failures in the homebuilding sector and consumer loan deterioration drove Mexico's delinquency ratios to a peak in June 2013. The effect of the worsening environment and credit costs could be contained in the short term despite a slight decrease in the reserve coverage ratio and the maintenance of Mexican banks conservative charge off practices. For more information, a special report titled 'Latin American Banks and Asset Quality trends' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Marcela Galicia Director +503 2516-6616 marcela.galicia@fitchratings.com Maria Rita Goncalves Senior Director +55 21 4503-2621 rita.goncalves@fitchratings.com Alejandro Garcia, CFA Senior Director +52 81 8399-9146 alejandro.garcia@fitchratings.com Maria Fernanda Lopez Senior Director +54 11 5235-8130 mariafernanda.lopez@fitchratings.com Rene Medrano Senior Director +503 2516-6610 rene.medrano@fitchratings.com Theresa Paiz Fredel Senior Director +1 212 908-0534 theresa.paiz@fitchratings.com Eduardo Santibanez R. Senior Director +562 24993307 eduardo.santibanez@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.