NEW YORK, October 14 (Fitch) The recent tightening of international capital markets will have minimal effect on Latin American corporates as maturities over the next two years appear manageable, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. 'For most issuers the portion of debt to be refinanced in 2014 or 2015 is less than 10% of total debt,' said Peter Shaw, Regional Credit Officer for Latin America. 'Issuers with greater refinancing risks during that timeframe are generally currently rated in speculative grade categories.' Investment-grade issuers account for 64% of debt maturing through 2015. Speculative-grade debt is inflated by Petroleos de Venezuela SA maturities of about $5 billion, or 60% of the maturities of issuers in the speculative-grade rating categories. Fitch rated debt maturities in 2014 total $7.8 billion, increasing somewhat in 2015 to $11.8 billion. Debt maturing in the fourth quarter of 2013 (4Q'13), 2014 and 2015 represents roughly 2% of total debt. Banks face maturities of less than 1% of total funding, while corporates see about 5% of total debt maturing in the period. Almost 50% of maturities between 4Q'13 and the end of 2015 fall due in 3Q'14 and 1Q'15, with significant maturities for the region's state owned oil companies again inflating the totals. For more information, a special report titled 'Latin American Corporate Borrowers face Limited International Refinancing Needs' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com.